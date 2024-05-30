WWE's Dante Chen says it's his chance to represent family & culture as the 1st S'porean superstar

Dante Chen, Singapore's very own wrestling superstar, racked up another big win on the May 28 episode of NXT.

But the taste of victory quickly turned sour after his defeated opponent, Lexis King, delivered a vicious beatdown after the match.

Getting the 1-2-3

Chen wrestles on the NXT brand for global wrestling promotion, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

In the previous episode of NXT, Chen scored a surprise victory over Lexis King, the son of the late wrestling veteran Brian Pillman.

After the match, Chen was congratulated by manger Robert Stone, as well as NXT General Manager Ava Raine.

Stone seemed to hint that he had taken on Chen as a new client, a sign of the Singaporean superstar's growing prominence on NXT.

His time is now

On the May 28 episode, a video replay of his victory aired, and Chen cut a promo (spoke about his experience), calling it the "greatest night of his life".

He said that for over two years, he'd waited for his own opportunity.

He saw other wrestlers get chances to impress, and instead of getting jealous or envious, he was happy for them and told himself: "Dante, stay ready. One day it will be you."

"A chance to represent my family, my culture, as the first Singaporean WWE superstar. And the response I received when I walked out, I will remember forever. It's those memories of the NXT universe, who watch me week in and week out in Level Up, giving my heart and soul to them. But I'm all about discipline and my work ethic. And as much as I'd like to bask in this victory forever, I'm hungry for another. And another. And another. Dante Chen's ready for whatever and whomever is next."

Chen's promo was spliced with images of Singapore, including the Merlion and the Marina Bay waterfront.

However, Lexis King would ruin the moment, interrupting Chen backstage and calling it a "fluke win".

King also claimed it would "never" happen again.

"I'll take that bet," Chen said, and challenged him to a match that same night.

A quick win... and a long beatdown

Chen and King met in the ring once more.

And to everyone's surprise, Chen pulled out yet another victory by locking King down with a "Crucifix Pin" for the three-count.

However, King did not take his loss with good grace. He attacked Chen from behind and sent him to the ground outside the ring.

In another brazen act, King peeled back the protective mats, exposing the hard concrete floor below.

He hit Chen with another move, leaving him lying motionless.

It is not clear if Chen suffered any major injuries following King's sneak attack, or if he will be able to compete next week.

