Actor Peter Yu, 56, now co-owns chicken rice stall at Yishun Industrial Park A

Peter Yu, the 56-year-old actor, who was at one point also a taxi driver, is now the co-owner of a chicken rice business.

The food stall is located at Lepak One Corner @ Canberra 1001 Yishun Industrial Park A and will open on Jun. 2.

The food venture is between him and local influencer Simon Khung, also known as Simonboy.

Loves chicken rice

According to Shin Min Daily News, a coffee shop owner had apparently asked the duo if they would like to open a business together.

"I love chicken rice and can eat it twice a week," Yu said about the hawker dish.

"After I thought about it, I decided to give it a try," he added.

He explained that chicken rice, which is a popular dish, requires effort to make but is still not as complicated as other hawker fare.

However, Yu is not the one cooking the food.

"I don't know how to cook, as I only know how to eat," he said.

The chicken rice will be cooked by a hired chef, Yu said, and he will be doing the taste testing.

Owns 25% stake in it

Yu declined to reveal how much he invested, but he has a 25 per cent stake in it.

"It is always risky in business but we have to try," Yu said.

He added that his wife is supportive and he can open more stalls if things go well.

Stop livestream sales

Yu also said he will stop doing livestream sales.

He explained he's reserved by nature and said: "I don't think I'm suited for it."

He previously tried his hand at it with Mediacorp actor Terence Cao's Sibay Shiok livestream sales, together with Dawn Yeoh, Collin Chee and Jason Oh.

Free chicken rice for needy

Yu's chicken rice stall will give away 500 plates of chicken rice to seniors aged 65 years and older, as well as those in the lower income groups who flash their Blue CHAS cards from Jun. 3 to 9.

The stall will also accept donations, which will then allocate plates of chicken rice to the underprivileged.

Yu, who is still a familiar face with the audience, won a Best Supporting Actor award at the Ho Chi Minh International Film Festival in April 2024 for his role in the Singaporean film "Wonderland".

