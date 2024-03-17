Back

TikTok influencer Simonboy & girlfriend Chloe Eong are engaged

The couple first met in 2021.

Winnie Li | March 17, 2024, 10:37 PM

Approximately four months after hinting at proposing to his girlfriend, Simon Khung, an influencer more commonly known by his TikTok username Simonboyyyyyyy, has finally popped the question.

In response, his girlfriend, Chloe Eong, also known as Simongirlllllll, said, "Yes!"

The newly engaged couple subsequently shared the blissful news on their Instagram pages on Mar. 17, 2024.

In the post, Khung shared that he proposed to Eong at Pasir Ris Park during this morning's iteration of "Papazao", a weekly walking activity organised by Singaporean film director Jack Neo.

As participants of the event, Khung and Eong were also dressed in themed shirts of "Papazao", with Khung in red and Eong in green.

In his post, Khung thanked the individuals who made the proposal happen, including his team at marketing and creator agency Peace Street Productions, as well as Eong's best friend and her younger sister.

Khung also penned a heartfelt promise to his fiancée, in Mandarin:

"From now on, we will be building our future together. I hope that regardless of what we do and what the future holds, we will always have each other's company.

Thank you for your trust and support over the years. I will keep striving, and I won't let you down."

He added, in English:

"I love you, and I'll always do."

Had been planning "for months" for the proposal

Speaking to Mothership, Khung shared that he has been planning for the proposal "for months", as he and Eong had been talking about marriage "since the moment" they started dating more than two years ago.

However, as Khung had no money to his name at the time, he asked Eong to give him two to three years to rebuild his life, with the aim of getting married by 2024.

Now, the couple's financial situation improved, with Khung currently running his own clothing line, Chance Apparels, as well as Peace Street Productions.

Khung also made headlines in November 2023 for gifting Eong a "five-figure" Rolex watch, keeping to his promise that whatever he has, she will own half of it because she has stuck with him "through thick and thin".

Wanted to surprise Eong

However, when it came to proposing to Eong, Khung said he had to purposely "shut her down", "ignore her", and pretend that he didn't care whenever she hinted at a proposal — all so that he could surprise her today.

He chose to propose to her at "Papazao" today because, as a past participant of the event, Khung believed it would be "heartwarming" to share the joyous moment of his proposal with all the elderly participants.

Luckily, when he asked Neo if he could propose to Eong at the event, Neo agreed "immediately", telling Khung that he likes joyous celebrations and that Khung's proposal would bring positive vibes.

To add to the surprise, Khung also invited Eong's best friend and younger sister to be part of his proposal by holding up a pink banner that said "Will you marry me?" without letting Eong notice they were at the venue beforehand.

Khung's effort eventually paid off, as Eong could be seen smiling and shedding tears of joy in an Instagram Story shared by a witness of Khung's proposal.

Wedding soon?

As for when their family and friends can expect wedding bells to ring for the couple, Khung shared that he and Eong are looking to tie the knot officially in the latter half of 2024.

He also expressed his gratitude to everyone who helped him to make this day possible and for their well wishes, saying:

"It is a day both Simongirl and I will never forget. Thank you all."

