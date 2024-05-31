Free DIY flower headpiece & screenings of ‘Coco’ at ArtScience Museum in Jun. & Jul. 2024

With Vesak Day here and gone, the June school holidays are finally upon us.

If you are looking to spend some quality time during this period, either alone or with your loved ones, ArtScience Museum is a good place to start.

Why? Because it will be hosting a series of programmes that are completely free.

Interested? Here are some highlighted programmes for your consideration.

Free screenings of “Coco”

Dates: Wednesdays to Fridays, May 29 to Jun. 28

Time: 2pm and 4:30pm

Venue: ArtScience Cinema, Level 4

Whether you are a young parent or a young person at heart, be sure to catch free screenings of “Coco”, which will bring you on a colourful visual journey inspired by Mexican culture.

In this 105-minute animated feature, 12-year-old boy Miguel is accidentally transported to the Land of the Dead.

There, Miguel seeks the help of his late great-great-grandfather, who was a musician, to help him return to his family and continue pursuing his dream of playing music.

If you arrive early for the screening, you can also make your own headpiece inspired by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo outside the cinema — for free.

Wondering who Kahlo is? Here’s her portrait (she also made a cameo in the film):

More information about the screenings can be found here.

Future Voices: AI and Ethics Workshop with Zara Khanna

Time: Jul. 13, 2pm to 3:30pm

Venue: The Sun, Level B1

Alternatively, if you are a youth between the ages of 13 and 18 and are interested in Artificial Intelligence (AI), as well as the ethical questions surrounding it, make sure to register for this free workshop with Zara Khanna.

Khanna is recognised by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) as “one of the rising stars who has contributed significantly to Singapore’s emerging tech landscape”.

Besides delving into AI ethics and its key principles through real-life case studies, Khanna will also invite participants to discuss the benefits, risks, and implications associated with the use of AI-enabled technologies at the workshop.

More information about the workshop can be found here.

ArtScience Encounters: A Lotus Turns to Light

Time: Daily, 10am to 7pm

Venue: Oculus, Level B2

Looking to relax or meditate in between your activities? This 10-channel time-based sound installation, created by Singaporean artist duo Mark Chua and Lam Li Shuen, might be helpful.

Drawing upon the materiality of the lotus in its various forms, the piece will immerse you in an organic sonic environment where tones and textures drift through the Oculus, slowly tracing the movement of light over the day.

Creative Recharge: Nature and Me

If you would like to try out more hands-on activities, look no further than the “Creative Recharge: Nature and Me” programmes.

These programmes, which will run from Jun. 5 to Jul. 10, include a digital art masterclass, as well as a beginner’s guide to field journaling and designing a garden in augmented reality.

Two art jamming sessions will also be available.

Art Jam: Nature, Senses, and Me

Time: Jun. 14, 21, and Jul. 5, 11am to 1pm, 3pm to 5pm

Venue: Rain Oculus, Level 1

Unleash your inner artist by joining this session, where you can paint an image of the Lily Pond surrounding the museum.

While the session is recommended for those aged seven and above, it is suitable for all ages.

Participants will need to pay a S$8 fee per canvas, which will include art materials.

You can book your slot here.

Theatre Jam: Our Stories of Nature

Time: Jun. 15 and 22, 2pm to 3:30pm

Venue: Rainbow room, Level B2

Alternatively, if you are a parent who would like your child to participate in an informal theatre activity, you can sign your child up for the Theatre Jam.

At the session, young participants will improvise and respond to theatre-based stimuli before presenting their own artistic expressions.

The session will cost S$38, and sign-ups can be done so here.

Goddess: Brave. Bold. Beautiful.

Dates: Until Aug. 11

Rating: Advisory (Some Mature Content)

If you are a film connoisseur, you cannot miss out on this exhibition, which features iconic costumes, sketches, behind-the-scenes materials, and more.

You will be able to learn more about actresses and film icons from around the world who have challenged narratives and broken boundaries, such as Fann Wong, Michelle Yeoh, and Marilyn Monroe.

If you have a child below the age of 12, he/ she can also enter the exhibition for free with every adult ticket purchased, now till Aug. 11.

More information about the exhibition can be found here.

Related activities

Building on the exhibition, you can also catch some of these actresses’ performances on screen this June.

One such film is “Sakuran” (2006), which stars Japanese rockstar and actress, Anna Tsuchiya.

In the film, rebellious protagonist Kiyoha rises to become next in line as the head courtesan in 18th century Edo despite a tragic childhood.

More information about the film can be found here.

During the exhibition period, you can also embark on a public guided tour, which will be available at 4pm on Wednesdays.

The tour will cost S$5 and does not include the exhibition entry ticket.

Frida Kahlo: The Life of an Icon

Dates: Until Sep. 1

Rating: General

While many may recognise Kahlo by her distinctive facial features and fashion, what is lesser known is that her art was born while she underwent tremendous physical hardships throughout her life.

Besides suffering from polio in her childhood, which left her with a thinner and shorter right leg, Kahlo also sustained severe injuries, including a broken spine, from a streetcar accident when she was 18.

Kahlo’s injuries from the streetcar accident left her bedridden for several months. In her recovery, Kahlo found solace in art.

Through this exhibition, which features photographs, films, as well as interactive and immersive installations, you will not only be able to step into the Mexican artist’s life but also see some of her critical life moments come to life.

Additionally, you will also have the chance to create your own version of Kahlo’s portrait and project it onto the wall.

Here is my version.

More information about the exhibition can be found here.

Laid Bare: Frida's Inner World

Dates: Until Sep. 1

Rate: Advisory (some nudity)

If you want to delve even deeper into how Kahlo transformed her pain into art, be sure to visit this exhibition, which showcases the collection of Cristina Kahlo Alcalá, the great-niece of Kahlo.

Besides an exclusive interview with Kahlo Alcalá and present-day medical professionals, the collection also includes rarely-seen medical documents, photographs, and diary pages from Kahlo’s time at the hospital, where she underwent amputation of her lower right limb and several spinal surgeries.

Public guided tours are also available for both exhibitions on Kahlo at 4pm on Tuesdays in June and July.

The tour will cost S$5 and does not include the exhibition entry ticket.

More information about the exhibition can be found here.

More to come

Still want to learn more about Kahlo?

Good news: More Kahlo-themed events will be coming your way, including “Frida Forever: A Birthday Fiesta” this July.

You can find out more here.

