Back

Mister Donut opens 6th S'pore outlet at Tampines 1

More doughnuts for easties.

Winnie Li | May 30, 2024, 02:20 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Popular Japanese doughnut chain Mister Donut opened its sixth Singapore outlet at Tampines 1 on May 30, 2024.

The opening comes approximately a week after the chain celebrated the first anniversary of opening its first permanent Singapore outlet at Junction 8 on May 21.

In its video celebrating its anniversary, Mister Donut also revealed that it will soon open another outlet at 313@Somerset as well.

The chain's other outlets are located at Velocity@Novena Square, Jurong Point, Northpoint City, and Anchorvale Village.

Opening promo

To celebrate the opening of its Tampines outlet, Mister Donut has a Grand Opening Special on Jun. 8 and 9.

The first 300 customers to swing by the store each day will receive a free Pon de Ring Magnet with every six- or 10-piece bundle purchased.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mister Donut (@misterdonut.sg)

Top images via misterdonut.sg/Instagram & Google Maps

BMW driver dismantles Boon Lay industrial area car park gantry barrier, claims season parking not approved

O.o

May 30, 2024, 06:24 PM

You can get fined for not declaring items bought or received overseas. Here’s what else you need to know when travelling.

If you don’t know what to declare and pay GST for.

May 30, 2024, 05:57 PM

Lorry squashed between buses in Pasir Ris, drivers, aged 31 & 69, conveyed to hospital

The accident involved a lorry and two SBS Transit buses.

May 30, 2024, 05:30 PM

S'pore man, 41, jailed for trying to rape girlfriend's pre-teen daughter in kitchen toilet 14 years ago

He knew she was quiet and would follow his instructions, the court heard.

May 30, 2024, 05:21 PM

1-hour all-you-can-eat durian buffet at Giant Tampines on Jun. 22 & 23

A durian lover's dream.

May 30, 2024, 04:44 PM

Hackers claim to have stolen 560 million Ticketmaster & Live Nation customer data worldwide, selling it for US$500,000

The group allegedly has 1.3 terabytes of customer data.

May 30, 2024, 04:04 PM

Ex-US presidential candidate Nikki Haley writes 'finish them!' on artillery shell in Israel

The former Republican contender is a longstanding Israel supporter.

May 30, 2024, 03:52 PM

S'pore looking into extending concessionary fares for students who've graduated

Soon.

May 30, 2024, 03:17 PM

S'pore woman transfers S$212,950 to help boyfriend with medical debt, finds out he's living 'lavish lifestyle' with sports car & branded goods

The judge said that he regarded her as "nothing more than an ATM".

May 30, 2024, 02:31 PM

China's Minister of National Defense Dong Jun calls on Ng Eng Hen on 1st day of official visit to S'pore

This is Dong's first visit to Singapore as China's defence minister.

May 30, 2024, 02:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.