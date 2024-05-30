Mister Donut opens 6th S'pore outlet at Tampines 1

Popular Japanese doughnut chain Mister Donut opened its sixth Singapore outlet at Tampines 1 on May 30, 2024.

The opening comes approximately a week after the chain celebrated the first anniversary of opening its first permanent Singapore outlet at Junction 8 on May 21.

In its video celebrating its anniversary, Mister Donut also revealed that it will soon open another outlet at 313@Somerset as well.

The chain's other outlets are located at Velocity@Novena Square, Jurong Point, Northpoint City, and Anchorvale Village.

Opening promo

To celebrate the opening of its Tampines outlet, Mister Donut has a Grand Opening Special on Jun. 8 and 9.

The first 300 customers to swing by the store each day will receive a free Pon de Ring Magnet with every six- or 10-piece bundle purchased.

