Lorry squashed between buses in Pasir Ris, drivers, aged 31 & 69, conveyed to hospital

The accident involved a lorry and two SBS Transit buses.

Winnie Li | May 30, 2024, 05:30 PM

A 31-year-old male lorry driver and a 69-year-old male bus driver were conveyed conscious to Changi General Hospital after an accident involving two SBS Transit buses and a lorry near the junction of Loyang Avenue and Pasir Ris Drive 1 on May 30 morning.

Screenshot via Google Maps

The lorry was seen sandwiched between the two buses.

The Singapore Police Force confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to the accident at around 9:30am.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Aftermath of the accident

A video capturing the aftermath of the accident was uploaded to Telegram group SG Road Blocks/Traffic News.

According to the video, a lorry could be seen squeezed in between the SBS Transit buses.

As a result of the collision, the back of the lorry was dislodged.

In a Facebook post by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) about the accident, the front shield of the second bus could also be seen shattered completely.

At least two ambulances, one SCDF firefighting vehicle, and four officers were also at the scene.

SCDF deployed hydraulic rescue equipment during rescue operation

SCDF added that firefighters from Changi Fire Station and Tampines Fire Station were dispatched to the accident site after being alerted to the accident.

Upon their arrival, a bus driver was found trapped in the driver's seat of the bus.

During the rescue operation, a firefighter positioned himself inside the bus to ensure the safety of the bus driver.

SCDF said this measure was necessary as hydraulic rescue equipment was being used to pull back the dashboard and steering wheel, which was forced inwards due to the impact of the collision.

Around 40 passengers from both buses had evacuated before SCDF's arrival.

No bus passenger injured: SBS Transit

In response to Mothership's queries, SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu said that no passengers on board the two buses were injured.

Wu added that the lorry driver and the bus captain who were conveyed to the hospital received "medical treatment largely for cuts and abrasions".

"Our bus captain received outpatient treatment, and we are still trying to reach out to the lorry driver to extend our care and support," the statement read.

In the meantime, SBS Transit is assisting the traffic police in its investigations, said Wu.

Top images via Telegram & Singapore Civil Defence Force/Facebook

