Hackers claim to have stolen 560 million Ticketmaster & Live Nation customer data worldwide, selling it for US$500,000

The group allegedly has 1.3 terabytes of customer data.

Hannah Martens | May 30, 2024, 04:04 PM

Events

Hacking group ShinyHunters claimed to have stolen 560 million Ticketmaster and Live Nation Entertainment customer details and is selling the data for a one-time price of US$500,000 (S$676,500).

Ticketmaster is a subsidiary of Live Nation Entertainment.

According to a screenshot of the forum post on the dark web, the group allegedly has 1.3 terabytes of customer data, including names, addresses, emails, phone numbers, and credit card details.

It is unknown if Singapore Ticketmaster and Live Nation Entertainment users are affected.

However, ABC News claimed that the data leak is expected to impact millions of customers globally.

The group claimed there is much more information and will sell the data as a "one-time sale".

According to Cyber Daily, the data was posted overnight on May 28, but there is allegedly a second hacker on a different forum with an identical post.

It is not known if the second hacker has any links to ShinyHunters.

The Australian Department of Home Affairs is aware of a cyber incident impacting Ticketmaster customers, ABC News reported.

A spokesperson from the Department of Home Affairs told ABC News they are "working with Ticketmaster to understand the incident" and to direct further enquiries to Ticketmaster.

Mothership has reached out to Ticketmaster for their comments.

U.S Department of Justice sues Ticketmaster and Live Nation

On May 23, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a civil antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation Entertainment for "monopolisation and other unlawful conduct that thwarts competition in the market across the live entertainment industry".

"The lawsuit, which includes a request for structural relief, seeks to restore competition in the live concert industry, provide better choices at lower prices for fans, and open venue doors for working musicians and other performances," said the DOJ.

The complaint alleges that Live Nation and Ticketmaster's conduct "deprived" music fans in the U.S. of "ticketing innovation and forced [them] to use outdated technology while paying more tickets than fans in other countries".

Top photos via Canva and Ticketmaster

