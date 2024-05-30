Back

BMW driver dismantles Boon Lay industrial area car park gantry barrier, claims season parking not approved

O.o

Hannah Martens | May 30, 2024, 06:24 PM

WhatsappA BMW driver in Singapore apparently posted a video of himself dismantling a parking gantry barrier with a penknife online.

The man posted a video on May 25 of himself trying to exit a building via the vehicle exit gantry.

The man, a BMW driver and supposedly a tenant of the industrial building, had apparently racked up a parking fee of S$46.21.

In the clip, he said he would force the barrier open.

Armed with a penknife, the man cut cable ties holding the barrier parallel to the ground and removed it.

He then tossed it aside and headed back to his car.

GIF made from video via Ah Hing/Facebook

"What should you do when you cannot even enter your own factory," the man wrote on Facebook.

"Don't worry! Just dismantle the car park barrier."

Problems with management

In his numerous Facebook livestreams that are available for public viewing, the man claimed that he has had problems with the building management for a while.

In the comments section of a TikTok post of the same video, a user claimed that he worked with the man and said the source of the man's unhappiness was due to him being unable to have his season parking approved.

Screenshot via TikTok

The user also shared that the man was allegedly no longer part of the management council of the privately-owned building he was exiting, and that the man was not happy purportedly due to not being awarded a "contract" pertaining to the building.

Screenshot via TikTok

Top photos via Facebook

