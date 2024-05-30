I spent a day at Republic Polytechnic working, eating & soaking in the vibes to experience what I missed out when I was 17

Do you have any what-ifs?

One of my biggest what-ifs is: What would have happened if I went to a polytechnic instead of a junior college?

I wound up choosing a junior college as I did not have as much information about polytechnics then.

And this was my own doing as I did not attend the relevant talks and open houses.

So if you, unlike me, would like to avoid having what-ifs, why not consider registering here for the HeadStart@RP Early Admissions Exercise (EAE) talk on Jun. 7, 2024.

You’ll not only get a taste of what life is like at Republic Polytechnic (RP) at the talk, but also get useful tips directly from the polytechnic’s principal and chief executive officer on how to secure a spot in a polytechnic with the EAE.

While my life could have gone a million different ways if I had gone to a poly, it is, unfortunately, too late to turn back time.

But that does not mean I cannot go to a poly to experience what I had missed out on.

Life of a poly student (Fiona’s version)

I went to Republic Polytechnic (RP) on May 7, 2024 and as luck would have it, graduation was happening so I got to live vicariously as a student and graduate, all on the same day.

This explains the palpable excitement in the air.

Graduates were decked out in their robes, surrounded by their loved ones, basking in the afterglow that comes with reaching an important milestone in life.

Most, if not all of them, seemed to carry themselves with confidence, possessing a sense of assuredness as they close one chapter in life and begin their next.

Well lit, vibrant places to eat

I ventured further into campus and was met by the sound of boisterous chatter at the South Food Court.

Even though it was not lunch time yet, students sat with their friends catching up on their day.

This was no “Mean Girls” cafeteria; there seemed to be no demarcation as students wove their way between tables, fist bumping, secret handshaking or whatever it is young people do these days with their hands to greet one another.

The food court was well-lit and brightly coloured, capturing the mood on campus.

Of all the stalls — some were rather unique, selling pizza, meat and rice on a hot plate, and bingsu — the one selling mala drew the longest queue.

Curious, I decided to join the queue and see what the fuss was all about.

The mala stall offered all the usual fixings. Vegetables, mushrooms and meat, perfect for a young, hungry, and growing demographic.

The ingredients I picked were stir fried according to the spice level of my preference, and upon digging into my order, I immediately understood why it was so popular.

It was fragrant, spicy, well-seasoned and hit all the right notes.

I would say more about the mala but I think it would be better if you tried it for yourself, but be prepared to queue.

After having such a good experience at South Food Court, you can imagine my delight when I learnt that there are two more “cafeterias” on campus — North Food Court and Food Canopy.

On top of being the only air-conditioned cafeteria on campus, good on days when the heat becomes unbearable, Food Canopy overall looked like a great place for students to hang.

Fitted with neon lights and artificial green walls, it was, what the young ones would say, very aesthetic.

Compared to the other two cafeterias, it also had more unique options, such as salad, Mexican food, pasta, zichar, and a bubble tea shop.

And that is not all the food options at RP, there are also two cafes, one of which is amazingly in a library, and plenty of stalls selling finger food and snacks, all affordably priced.

You know the saying, “The way to one’s heart is through one’s stomach”?

Well, I wished I was a student at RP just looking at the extensive food options alone.

Huge sports complex

Near the Food Canopy and North Food Court stood a huge sports complex, nothing like I have ever seen.

Housed within the space were two courts, two gyms, a martial arts room, running track, football pitch and an Olympic-size swimming pool.

If you are wondering why there are so many sporting facilities on campus, just look at the number of sports co-curricular activities (CCAs) in RP (25 in total).

These facilities not only enrich the student experience outside of the classroom, but also nurture Singapore’s young sporting talents, who could very well go on to be Singapore’s next world champion or Olympian.

At the very least, these facilities let RP students get a good workout.

Huge library in minimalist glasshouse campus

The sports complex was connected by a sheltered bridge to the main campus, making shuttling between the two easy and convenient.

The fully air conditioned campus houses all of RP’s seven schools.

If I could (poorly) describe the main campus, I would say it is a rectangle with the library running through the middle from one end to the other, with the North Food Court and South Food Court at the tips, and the respective schools spread out along the perimeter.

What struck me the most about the library, besides the cafe inside, was how big and spacious it was.

Think shelves upon shelves of books on any content that a student would ever need to have their hands on spread throughout a three-storey space, peppered with plenty of little nooks and spaces for students to do some quiet self-studying, collaborate for group work, or to just be.

Outside the library, there were also plenty of study tables where students huddled to do their work.

While I was walking around, I could not help but think to myself about how conducive the campus was.

Beyond the number of spaces to get work done, the campus looked like a minimalist glasshouse straight out of an architecture magazine.

The glass walls let plenty of natural light in, brightening not just the space but the mood of the students.

On top of that, there were little pockets of green outdoor space scattered around the campus so that students can go outside for a bit and take a breather or two.

My personal favourite was the area with the row of trees resembling a little forest near the RP Centre, as well as this little outdoor study spot near South Food Court.

Good student-lecturer relationships

After spending a day in RP, I could not help thinking to myself that the students were remarkably put together and sure of themselves — a stark contrast from who I was when I was their age — and I think I know why.

One, having good student-lecturer relationships.

While I was walking around the campus, three group interactions stood out.

One of the interactions was at a study table, celebrating someone’s birthday, another interaction took place at the sports complex, where the group was getting ready to play together, and the last interaction was a class having a laugh.

All of these interactions involved both students and lecturers, and perhaps point to the positive relationship between both groups.

If you need further proof, just look at this RP student’s TikTok video where he styled his lecturers, and the lecturers gamely got into character, preening and posing for the camera.

Learning beyond the classroom

Two, RP also has a rich and thriving CCA culture.

If the number of sports CCAs earlier did not convince you, just look at this wall plastered with different events from the respective CCAs.

Three, RP future-proofs its students, and Year 1 and 2 students undergo Education and Career Guidance (ECG) modules to prepare themselves for the next stage in life.

Not to mention, RP also has a career centre, where coaches provide students with holistic ECG services, setting them up for success after graduation from start to finish.

These include how to write an impressive résumé and cover letter, insights into Singapore’s labour market, how to search for a job, and ace job interviews.

This explains why the RP students and graduates I saw carried themselves with an air of confidence.

Early Admissions Exercise opening

If what I described above looks right up your alley, you may want to consider reserving a spot at RP in advance through the EAE.

The EAE allows final-year ITE (Nitec and Higher Nitec), N-level and O-level students, as well as working adults who have worked for at least two years, to apply for their preferred polytechnic diploma course early.

EAE applicants are considered based on their aptitude and interest in a specific course, not purely on grades, or in the case of working adult applicants, their relevant work experience.

Applications will open from Jun. 6 to 12, 2024 for final-year ITE students, and

from Jun. 20 to 26, 2024 for O-Level students.

HeadStart@RP

In the meantime, why not register for the HeadStart@RP EAE talk on Jun. 7.

Learn all you need to know about the EAE, such as how to produce a good application write-up and prepare for the interview, during the one-hour session.

There will also be experienced lecturers and admissions officers at the talk, ready to answer any question you have.

As a bonus, there will also be course counselling sessions and exclusive tours around campus so you can get a taste of the RP student life.

You can sign up for the talk here.

About HeadStart@RP

Date: Jun. 7, 2024

Time: 7pm to 8:30pm

Venue: The Republic Cultural Centre (TRCC) Theatre, Republic Polytechnic

The author of this sponsored article by Republic Polytechnic recommends the mala at South Food Court, waffles at North Food Court and the salad and quesadillas at Food Canopy.

Top image by Fiona Tan