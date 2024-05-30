Back

Person gets sucked into jet engine at Schiphol airport, Amsterdam, dies

The flight affected was KL1341 and bound for Billund, Denmark.

Ruth Chai | May 30, 2024, 10:04 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A person was killed after being sucked into a jet engine of a KLM passenger plane at Schiphol airport in Amsterdam.

According to a statement by the airline, the flight affected was KL1341, bound for Billund, Denmark from the Netherlands.

"A fatal incident took place at Schiphol today during which a person ended up in a running aircraft engine. Sadly, this person has died," the statement said.

The victim was not named.

The airline added that they are providing assistance to the passengers and employees who had witnessed the incident, and that investigations are ongoing.

The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee Force, or Dutch border police, said in a post on X that all passengers were removed from the plane and that an investigation was opened.

Dutch media reported that the accident involved a short-haul Embraer jet which can take between 88 to 132 passengers.

The jets, used by KLM's Cityhopper service, operates flights to nearby destinations around Europe.

Top photo via mennoswart/X

Here's how to apply for VEP & install RFID tag for those who drive to M'sia

Things you need to do if you don't want to be barred from entering Johor.

May 30, 2024, 08:07 AM

Driver who tried to ram through traffic in Marsiling was wanted man, tested positive for drugs after arrest

He will be charged for rash conduct, as well as possession of offensive and scheduled weapons.

May 29, 2024, 08:28 PM

Longtime Workers' Party member Lim Ee Ping dies at 86 from cancer

RIP.

May 29, 2024, 08:13 PM

S'pore govt contributing S$67,500 to support Papua New Guinea's landslide relief & recovery efforts

The Singapore Red Cross is also committing S$50,000, as well as raising funds.

May 29, 2024, 08:06 PM

Graduated students in S'pore can still enjoy concessionary fares during transition period: Transport Minister

Soon.

May 29, 2024, 07:44 PM

In-N-Out Burger pop-up at Columbus Coffee Co. on May 31, 10am-4pm

Get ready for long queues.

May 29, 2024, 06:50 PM

Man, 39, pays girl, 15, for sex, claims to be depressed due to wife's cancer, appeals 10 months' jail sentence

He said he resorted to paid sex services as their sex life had been affected.

May 29, 2024, 06:40 PM

Myna in S'pore spotted cooling off in front of air-cooler on scorching day

A myna's cool solution on a hot day.

May 29, 2024, 06:09 PM

2nd worker, M'sian, 24, dies in ICU following Choa Chu Kang Waterworks work place mishap

The third worker is out of ICU.

May 29, 2024, 05:58 PM

Chinese man in M'sia adopts & raises 3 Malay boys like his own sons by himself

:')

May 29, 2024, 05:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.