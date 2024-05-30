Person gets sucked into jet engine at Schiphol airport, Amsterdam, dies

A person was killed after being sucked into a jet engine of a KLM passenger plane at Schiphol airport in Amsterdam.

Incoming News ! A person has been involved in an accident with an engine of a departing Embraer E190STD aircraft (PH-EZL) on the apron at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport that was scheduled to operate flight KL1341 Amsterdam (AMS)-Billund (BLL). 📷 Via : Menno Swart @MennoSwart… pic.twitter.com/Vu30rMuceU — FL360aero (@fl360aero) May 29, 2024

Visuals of Emergency crews at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport attending the serious ground incident, after a person was ingested into the KLM Embraer E190STD aircraft (PH-EZL) engine on the apron. First Video Courtesy: Willem Middelkoop @wmiddelkoop Second Video courtesy: Ron… https://t.co/5q8FAirfyT pic.twitter.com/XRHamp5u8w — FL360aero (@fl360aero) May 29, 2024

According to a statement by the airline, the flight affected was KL1341, bound for Billund, Denmark from the Netherlands.

"A fatal incident took place at Schiphol today during which a person ended up in a running aircraft engine. Sadly, this person has died," the statement said.

The victim was not named.

The airline added that they are providing assistance to the passengers and employees who had witnessed the incident, and that investigations are ongoing.

The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee Force, or Dutch border police, said in a post on X that all passengers were removed from the plane and that an investigation was opened.

Dutch media reported that the accident involved a short-haul Embraer jet which can take between 88 to 132 passengers.

The jets, used by KLM's Cityhopper service, operates flights to nearby destinations around Europe.

Top photo via mennoswart/X