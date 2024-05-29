Back

Chinese man in M'sia adopts & raises 3 Malay boys like his own sons by himself

:')

Fiona Tan | May 29, 2024, 05:21 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 39-year-old Chinese man in Malaysia adopted three Malay brothers and raised them alone, like they were his own sons.

The man, now 55, said he does not regret taking the three boys in 16 years ago, adding that the trio were God-sent.

Boy was separated from his two younger brothers

The man, an event manager named Michael Tong Wai Siong, who was 39 years old then, was visiting an orphanage in the district of Gombak in Selangor, Malaysia when he noticed a young boy sitting alone, Malaysian news outlets The Star and the New Straits Times reported.

The boy, Rafie Ahmad Fauzi, was around 12 years old at that time, and reportedly avoided everyone and refused to go to school.

Tong struck up a friendship with Rafie, and went to his school to meet him and his teachers, where he learnt that the boy was experiencing learning difficulties.

He decided to pick Rafie up from the orphanage and send him to school every morning, and also enrolled Rafie in a tuition centre.

Tong's workers would pick Rafie up from school and send him to the tuition centre.

When Rafie was done, Tong would pick him up from the tuition centre and take him back to the orphanage.

Rafie started showing improvement and developed an interest in learning, and Tong kept tabs on his progress, visiting him at the orphanage.

On one of these occasions, Tong found Rafie's written note, where he asked why had he lost his parents so early in his life and why was he separated from his two younger brothers.

Adopted all three brothers

Tong said the note tugged at his heartstrings and made him cry.

Upon the orphanage caretaker's suggestion, he would adopt Rafie soon after.

Tong went on to search for Rafie's brothers, Rasyid and Abdul Rahman, finding them in another orphanage in the same state of Selangor, but in Klang.

He also adopted Rasyid and Abdul Rahman Ahmad Fauzi, uniting the three brothers, whom he endearingly referred to as the "three R's", and they all lived in his home in Selangor's Petaling district.

Tong recounted that his mother was concerned back then when he decided to take the three boys under his wing.

Tong, who is the second child and was unmarried, recalled, "While she was supportive, she did advise me that it wouldn’t be easy. But she promised to stand by me all the way."

However, Tong said, the addition of the three boys to his family was not awkward at all; they were very respectful towards the elderly and would enduringly refer to his mother as popo (Mandarin for grandmother).

Celebrate Hari Raya and Chinese New Year

Tong made sure that the boys stayed true to their roots, learning about Islam and practicing Muslim traditions.

He engaged an ustaz to conduct religious studies in his home every night.

During Ramadan, he cooked their sahur and iftar meals and fasted with them, and when Hari Raya came, took them to his Malay-Muslim friend’s house, where they prayed together.

Tong and the boys also celebrated Chinese New Year, where they would sit down and have reunion dinner together every year.

Image from The Star.

Image from Harian Metro.

Despite raising the boys like his own flesh and blood, Tong said he knows he can never replace their biological father, and has no intentions of doing so.

"I’m not Ahmad Fauzi; I'm still 'Uncle Mike'," he said. "I did it sincerely to ensure that the boys grow up to be valuable members of the community."

Never married but now a "proud" grandfather

Tong has never married, but is now a grandfather.

He said he will never be lonely due to the addition of two more R's to his family: Rayyan and Rania, who are Rafie's children.

Image from Harian Metro.

Rafie is now 29 and an entrepreneur, while Rasyid and Abdul Rahman are 28 and 24, respectively.

"All of them have their own lives and businesses and I'm proud of them,” Tong said.

Tong's story, which was first reported by Harian Metro, has turned the spotlight on him and his family, and he admitted that he was a little embarrassed.

Stressing that he is not the first person to help others of different race and religion, he said he hopes others will do the same, live in harmony and avoid playing up race and religion differences.

"These three R's (Rafei, Rashid and Rahman) are my children forever and hopefully this story will help to show that we should not look at race."

Top image from The Star

Model P5-6 composition from 2008 describing murder & suicide draws concern, publisher apologises for 'any distress'

The publisher said it no longer sold the book, since over 10 years ago.

May 29, 2024, 04:39 PM

SQ321's 54.3m drop in 4.6 seconds likely caused passengers' injuries: Investigation

Passengers that didn't have their seatbelt on were airborne for the duration.

May 29, 2024, 04:24 PM

Man screams at SBS Transit bus captain, another man steps in to tell him to calm down

The passenger claimed the bus driver owed him an apology.

May 29, 2024, 04:09 PM

Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra to be indicted on royal defamation charge

Prosecutors ordered Thaksin to appear before the court on Jun. 18, 2024. 

May 29, 2024, 03:56 PM

Man, 40, fined S$5,000 for setting off 25 fireworks in front of Yishun HDB block

He wanted to celebrate Hari Raya Puasa.

May 29, 2024, 03:49 PM

Road closures near Shangri-La & National Gallery for Shangri-La Dialogue from May 31-Jun. 2

There will also be traffic delays and restricted parking around the area.

May 29, 2024, 03:49 PM

Car & motorcycle collide in Jurong West: Driver, 66, rider & pillion, both 36, taken to hospital

The car was turning right.

May 29, 2024, 03:45 PM

S'pore doctor suspended after misdiagnosis causes teenage patient to lose testicle

Ouch.

May 29, 2024, 02:54 PM

Indian worker killed by toxic gas at PUB plant planned to visit Gardens By The Bay with daughters, aged 7 & 9, that evening

He inhaled hydrogen sulphide while carrying out routine tank cleaning works at PUB's Choa Chu Kang Waterworks.

May 29, 2024, 02:45 PM

Havelock Road road rage: Man 62, arrested for allegedly stabbing other man, 38, with screwdriver

Both men sustained minor injuries but refused to be sent to a hospital.

May 29, 2024, 02:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.