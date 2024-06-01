City Square Mall undergoing S$50 million facelift, will have more retail & F&B options by 2025

City Square Mall is undergoing a S$50 million makeover.

The mall will continue to operate as it is being refurbished, and works are set to be completed in the first half of 2025.

What's new

The renovation will add about 26,000 square feet of bonus gross floor area to rejuvenate the 11-storey mall. The bonus floor area will be used to create more variety in the shopping experience.

Whether you love to shop popular retail brands for new outfits, or if you’re looking for a place to dine at, you can still do so at shops like Adidas Outlet, Uniqlo, Astons Specialities, Dian Xiao Er, and many more that remain open.

As part of the rejuvenation efforts, parents can also expect to see several shops providing a range of fun and educational activities to keep the little ones engaged while they shop in peace.

A food haven will be created on Level 4, while a new food court at Basement 3 recently opened.

The rejuvenation effort also aims to provide an elevated experience by modernising the mall’s interior and through the addition of community-based initiatives and sustainable features.

Mall highlights

More food options

With completion of Phase 1 of the renovations, the mall has added new food stalls in Basement 1 and 2, featuring exciting eats from more than 10 returning and brand-new food options.

Shoppers can now feast to their hearts’ delight with a variety of choices.

Basement 1 features highly raved F&B brands that have made a comeback:

Crave

EAT.

Nam Kee Pau

Ya Kun Kaya Toast

Basement 2 features new takeaway food kiosks including:

Hummus House by Pita & Olives

Jie Traditional Bakery

Munchi Pancakes

PlayMade

Qiong Baozi

Talad Thai Banana

Chinese hand-crafted lemon tea chain Taning (挞柠)

Towkay Fried Chicken

The Food Republic food court relocated from Level 4 to Basement 3. In view of its recent opening, diners can look out for all-time favourite local delights such as:

Hjh Maimunah Mini

Li Xin Teochew Fish Ball Noodles

Thye Hong Fried Prawn Noodles

If diners are looking for a treat, they’d also be able to have traditional Chinese desserts and cakes from Mei Heong Yuen Dessert located next to Food Republic.

Level 4 will be transformed into a food haven with restaurants and F&B offerings of local favourites and international cuisine.

It will also serve as a gathering place for visitors to chit-chat over a bite, before heading to the newly created community spaces to engage in family-friendly programmes.

Emphasis on sustainability

City Square Mall will showcase sustainable initiatives and circularity by integrating upcycled materials into its new interior decorations.

For example, lift lobbies and wall finishes from Basement 4 to Level 6 will be refreshed with sustainable decorative eco-materials such as bamboo chopsticks, plastic bottles and bubble wrap.

Handrails that were dismantled during the renovation will also be formed into benches for shoppers to rest their feet.

You can visit City Square Mall’s website for more information.

This article was sponsored by City Square Mall

Top photo via City Square Mall