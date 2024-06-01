Back

City Square Mall undergoing S$50 million facelift, will have more retail & F&B options by 2025

The mall will continue to operate during renovations.

| Ruth Chai | Sponsored | June 01, 2024, 09:00 AM

Events

City Square Mall is undergoing a S$50 million makeover.

The mall will continue to operate as it is being refurbished, and works are set to be completed in the first half of 2025.

What's new

The renovation will add about 26,000 square feet of bonus gross floor area to rejuvenate the 11-storey mall. The bonus floor area will be used to create more variety in the shopping experience.

Whether you love to shop popular retail brands for new outfits, or if you’re looking for a place to dine at, you can still do so at shops like Adidas Outlet, Uniqlo, Astons Specialities, Dian Xiao Er, and many more that remain open.

As part of the rejuvenation efforts, parents can also expect to see several shops providing a range of fun and educational activities to keep the little ones engaged while they shop in peace.

A food haven will be created on Level 4, while a new food court at Basement 3 recently opened.

The rejuvenation effort also aims to provide an elevated experience by modernising the mall’s interior and through the addition of community-based initiatives and sustainable features.

Mall highlights

More food options

With completion of Phase 1 of the renovations, the mall has added new food stalls in Basement 1 and 2, featuring exciting eats from more than 10 returning and brand-new food options.

Shoppers can now feast to their hearts’ delight with a variety of choices.

Basement 1 features highly raved F&B brands that have made a comeback:

  • Crave

  • EAT.

  • Nam Kee Pau

  • Ya Kun Kaya Toast

Basement 2 features new takeaway food kiosks including:

  • Hummus House by Pita & Olives 

  • Jie Traditional Bakery 

  • Munchi Pancakes 

  • PlayMade

  • Qiong Baozi 

  • Talad Thai Banana 

  • Chinese hand-crafted lemon tea chain Taning (挞柠)

  • Towkay Fried Chicken

The Food Republic food court relocated from Level 4 to Basement 3. In view of its recent opening, diners can look out for all-time favourite local delights such as:

  • Hjh Maimunah Mini

  • Li Xin Teochew Fish Ball Noodles

  • Thye Hong Fried Prawn Noodles

Artist’s impression of Food Republic at Basement 3 of the revamped City Square Mall. Image via City Square Mall.

If diners are looking for a treat, they’d also be able to have traditional Chinese desserts and cakes from Mei Heong Yuen Dessert located next to Food Republic.

Level 4 will be transformed into a food haven with restaurants and F&B offerings of local favourites and international cuisine.

It will also serve as a gathering place for visitors to chit-chat over a bite, before heading to the newly created community spaces to engage in family-friendly programmes.

Artist’s impression of Level 4 of the revamped City Square Mall. Image via City Square Mall.

Emphasis on sustainability

Artist’s impression of Basement 4 Lift Lobby of the revamped City Square Mall. Image via City Square Mall.

City Square Mall will showcase sustainable initiatives and circularity by integrating upcycled materials into its new interior decorations.

For example, lift lobbies and wall finishes from Basement 4 to Level 6 will be refreshed with sustainable decorative eco-materials such as bamboo chopsticks, plastic bottles and bubble wrap.

Handrails that were dismantled during the renovation will also be formed into benches for shoppers to rest their feet.

You can visit City Square Mall’s website for more information.

This article was sponsored by City Square Mall 

Top photo via City Square Mall

Car mounts pavement in Ang Mo Kio, man, 41, arrested for alleged drink driving

The front tyre was dislodged.

June 01, 2024, 03:07 AM

A 'wilful act' causing the death of a Filipino citizen would be 'very, very close' to an 'act of war': Philippines President Marcos Jr

Marcos Jr. said that the South China Sea was not just a regional issue, and rejected the accusation that the Philippines had turned its back on the Asean way.

May 31, 2024, 11:43 PM

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr visiting S'pore, delivers keynote speech at Shangri-La Dialogue

He is here from May 29 to June 1.

May 31, 2024, 09:05 PM

Korean DJ who dresses as monk cancels S'pore gig

He had initially scheduled to perform at Club Rich on Jun. 19 and 20.

May 31, 2024, 08:05 PM

Ways to stay cool when S’pore weather is hot, very hot & really super hot

Some cool suggestions for hot days.

May 31, 2024, 07:58 PM

Father of S'pore student, 19, appeals for investigations into his daughter's death, faces abuse accusations from her friends instead

He said that he had reasons to doubt police investigations after they ruled out foul play.

May 31, 2024, 07:38 PM

Ukraine's President Zelensky to visit S'pore & attend Shangri-La Dialogue: Reuters

Zelensky addressed the SLD in 2022 via video link.

May 31, 2024, 07:14 PM

For next GE, RO can direct removal of online election ad & disable S'pore users’ access to ad

This is part of the updates and enhancements to the electoral processes.

May 31, 2024, 07:11 PM

US & China's defence chiefs meet in S'pore on sidelines of 2024 SLD

The two men will speak at the 2024 SLD over the weekend.

May 31, 2024, 06:34 PM

More than 600 resale flats listed on HDB's Resale Flat Listing, those with unrealistic prices to be removed

The function can be used with or without the facilitation of property agents.

May 31, 2024, 06:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.