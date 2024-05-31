Korean DJ who dresses as monk cancels S'pore gig

NewJeansNim, the South Korean DJ who dresses like a monk for his performances, will not be performing in Singapore on Jun. 19 and 20 at Club Rich.

Speaking to 8world News, the owner of the club said it decided to cancel the show because the South Korean DJ "insisted on playing two songs involving Buddhist scriptures".

"We are sad to cancel the shows, but out of respect for Buddhism, we decided not to go ahead with the performance," added the owner.

The owner also shared that all patrons who have paid for their tickets will receive a refund, and the club is looking for other DJs to perform in NewJeansNim's place.

Statement from Singapore Buddhist Federation

The president of the Singapore Buddhist Federation told 8world that the owner of Club Rich had informed him about the club's decision earlier over the phone.

The president expressed his gratitude for the club's decision, adding:

"I thank the club owner for being receptive to others' views and opinions and [Ministers Edwin Tong and K Shanmugam] who spoke up on this matter in a timely manner. These allow us to maintain religious harmony in the end."

Controversy

After NewJeansNim's show was announced on May 17, the Singapore Buddhist Federation called upon the relevant authorities to reject the permits for his performance, citing that it would violate the Vinaya rules and bring "embarrassment" to Buddhists.

Subsequently, the Singapore Police Force also issued a statement on May 21, stating that it had advised Club Rich and its stakeholders to adhere to the conditions of the public entertainment licence.

According to the police, the conditions require licensees to ensure that the public entertainment provided at their premises is not likely to be offensive to any race, religion, ethnicity, or nationality or potentially cause disharmony amongst different groups.

In response, Club Rich's licensee and stakeholders said they would ensure that the performance adheres to the licencing conditions, including ensuring that the performance will not involve any elements associated with religion, be it in the attire, hand gestures, artefacts, songs, and lyrics.

Statements from ministers

On May 21, Minister for Culture, Community, and Youth Edwin Tong issued a statement on Facebook, stating that there are clear rules about what can or cannot be staged at public entertainment performances and reiterated that the authorities take "a very serious view of acts which denigrate religion".

The next day, Minister for Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam also wrote in a Facebook post that NewJeansNim's incorporation of religious elements in his performance would be offensive to the local Buddhist community and is unacceptable.

Amidst these controversies, Club Rich confirmed in a May 23 Instagram post that NewJeansNim's shows would continue.

Top images via Club Rich & NewJeansNim/Instagram