In-N-Out Burger pop-up at Columbus Coffee Co. on May 31, 10am-4pm

Famous fast food joint In-N-Out Burger will be having a pop-up in Singapore at Columbus Coffee Co. on May 31, 2024.

The pop-up will only last six hours from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

However, the event might even end earlier if stocks run out.

In-n-Out held a pop-up at Columbus Coffee Co. back in 2019. The queues were massive, with hundreds queueing under the hot sun from as early as 6:30am.

Three types of burgers sold

According to an advertisement that appeared in The Straits Times on May 29, three types of burgers will be available in limited quantities, on a first-come, first-served basis: the Double-Double, Protein Style and Animal Style.

Double-Double features two beef patties, two slices of cheese, onions, lettuce, onion, spread, and tomatoes between the buns.

Protein Style burgers are wrapped in lettuce instead of buns.

As for Animal Style, a mustard-cooked beef patty is stacked with tomato, lettuce, pickles, spread, and grilled onions between buns.

The cafe warns of "limited portions" to be served, so it's best to head over before the event starts if you really want a burger.

Address:

Columbus Coffee Co.

220 Upper Thomson Rd, Thomson Garden Estate, Singapore 574352

Event time:

May 31, 2024

10am - 4pm

Top photo from In-n-Out & Columbus Coffee Co./Facebook