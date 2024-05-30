Here's how to apply for VEP & install RFID tag for those who drive to M'sia

A Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) is a must for all foreign-registered vehicles entering Johor from Singapore from Oct. 1, 2024.

This was announced by Malaysia's transport ministry on May 28.

The process of obtaining a VEP includes installing a radio frequency identification (RFID) tag in one's vehicle.

It is meant to improve the convenience of motorists as it can be used to pay for the RM20 (S$5.75) toll when entering Johor via the two land checkpoints connected to Singapore, as well as for other road charges on Malaysia’s expressways that have RFID lanes set up.

The scheme is also meant to identify vehicles, account for the number of foreign-registered vehicles in Malaysia, and prevent car thefts and car cloning.

How to register

If your Singapore-registered private car does not have the RFID tag by Oct. 1, you can still enter Johor by showing Malaysia's immigration officers the confirmation slip you would have received after applying for the VEP.

The RFID tags for motorcycles and commercial vehicles will be rolled out later.

First things first, here are the information you need to prepare to register:

NRIC and passport details (available on Singpass app)

Road tax (available on OneMotoring website)

Vehicle details, such as model, COE and chassis number (available on Singpass and OneMotoring website)

Certificate of Entitlement (COE) (available on Singpass app and OneMotoring website)

Insurance details (Insurance provider website)

Your vehicle log card can be found on the OneMotoring website in PDF format.

Step 1: Download the Touch N’ Go app

You have to download the Touch N’ Go app before applying for the VEP.

This is for you to be able to make payment via the VEP-RFID tag.

The Touch N' Go e-wallet can be linked to your VEP-RFID tag when you get it to pay for road charges and tolls.

Step 2: Go to Malaysia VEP website to register

Go to vep.jpj.gov.my to register for an account.

This is a Malaysian government website.

Authenticate your account by e-mail and log in to the portal to upload your vehicle log card.

You can also manually fill in the information.

You can have a representative apply on your behalf.

A confirmation email will be sent to the applicant once the information is verified and the application is approved.

The confirmation email can take days or weeks.

Step 3: Getting the VEP-RFID tag

Malaysia’s Road Transport Department (JPJ) will inform you via e-mail about the location and time to pick up the VEP-RFID tag.

The processing fee for the tag is RM10 (S$2.87) if you go to Johor to get it via the self-collection option.

Or you can choose home delivery, which costs about 10 times more.

Step 4: Installing the VEP-RFID tag

Choose a flat surface on your vehicle that is at least 5cm away from the car’s metal frame.

The Malaysian officer can assist you with it if you are in Johor.

The car’s left headlamp on the passenger’s side is an ideal spot, as well as the left side of the car’s windscreen.

Step 5: Confirm VEP-RFID tag is installed

Take a photo of the installed tag together with the car’s licence plate and upload it to vepams.jpj.gov.my.

An e-mail will be sent to you once the tag is activated.

Removing the tag after it is installed might damage it.

The tags last for five years from the date of activation.

Once the vehicle's ownership is transferred, the VEP-RFID tag is no longer valid.

The previous owner is responsible for deregistering the car on the JPJ website.

The new owner can contact JPJ with supporting documents for assistance at [email protected] if the previous owner is uncontactable.

If you change to a new car, you will need a new VEP-RFID tag.

