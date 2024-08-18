Back

S'pore to strengthen local sporting culture, relocate sports school & build better facilities for athletes

Good news for sport lovers.

Ilyda Chua | August 18, 2024, 09:20 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Singaporeans with sporting aspirations will have more support coming their way, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Speaking at the National Day Rally on Aug. 18, he gave a nod to Singapore's Olympic athletes, including 17-year-old medallist Max Maeder.

"I’m glad that more young Singaporeans with the talent in sports are taking it seriously, and excelling at the highest levels," he said.

"Mindsets are changing. In the past, parents were not so sure about their children pursuing sports as a career...[but now] more young athletes are taking sports seriously, and training full time, with support from the government."

To that end, the government will do more to strengthen the sporting culture in Singapore, and help Singaporeans realise their sporting dreams.

This includes working with the community to nurture sports talents, including those from disadvantaged backgrounds — an initiative that will come through in the President's Challenge, he said.

Kallang Alive

There will also be space for these dreams to materialise.

Under the next stage of Kallang Alive — a masterplan first announced in 2019 — the government will roll out a slew of changes to transform the precinct into a destination for sporting and entertainment, said PM Wong.

First, the Singapore Sports School, currently located at Woodlands, will move to Kallang.

In tandem with this, the government will also bring together the national training centres for several key sports, and will introduce new and improved sports science and sports medicine facilities in the vicinity.

As a result, "our student athletes can study and train together with the senior athletes", PM Wong said.

"So this will be the new home for Team Singapore!"

He added that the indoor stadium would also be rejuvenated, with the construction of a new indoor arena with a larger capacity of 18,000.

Indoor arena. Image from SportSG

This, he explained, would help Singapore host more top-tier events, while also allowing local athletes to compete on home ground.

The current indoor stadium can accommodate between 4,000 and 12,000 spectators, according to the Sports Hub website.

Lifestyle destination

In addition to supporting athletes, the upgraded Kallang Alive precinct will also cater to other Singaporeans interested in sport.

This will include the construction of a pedestrianised community boulevard, running through the Sports Hub.

Home of Team Singapore. Image from SportSG

Along this stretch, new sporting facilities and programmes will be introduced, PM Wong said.

"You don’t need to be an elite athlete to enjoy the facilities at Kallang," he added.

"We will make Kallang a new lifestyle destination for people to watch more sporting and entertainment events; take part in sports; and enjoy quality family time together!"

Related stories

Top image from Sport Singapore

Man, 30 arrested for allegedly pushing SMRT security officer, 65, causing her to fall & suffer head injuries

The officer wanted to check the man's backpack but he was apparently uncooperative.

August 19, 2024, 08:38 AM

PM Wong's 1st National Day Rally in summary: Jobs, housing, families & more

For your convenience.

August 18, 2024, 09:31 PM

'Many exciting new developments coming up around the entire waterfront': PM Wong

Kampong Bugis, Tanjong Rhu, Marina South and Marina East will be developed into new precincts.

August 18, 2024, 09:28 PM

I would've opted for arts if I had chance to redo my education: PM Wong

He said Singaporeans had to go overseas to pursue higher level education for arts but now have more choices locally.

August 18, 2024, 09:08 PM

GEP to be updated to 'new approach' for all S'pore primary schools: PM Wong

Each primary school will have their own programmes for students with higher abilities.

August 18, 2024, 09:03 PM

Singles & their parents to get priority access to BTO flats starting mid-2025

Currently, only married children and their parents have priority access.

August 18, 2024, 08:50 PM

Enhanced CPF Housing Grant of up to S$80,000 to be increased to help S'poreans further afford housing

The government is also looking at decreasing BTO waiting times.

August 18, 2024, 08:47 PM

Working parents to get 10 weeks new shared parental leave, additional paternity leave to be mandatory: PM Wong

New measures will provide parents a total of 30 weeks of paid parental leave.

August 18, 2024, 08:38 PM

Eligible jobseekers to get up to S$6,000 financial support under new SkillsFuture scheme

It will be for a period of over six months.

August 18, 2024, 08:29 PM

Gan Kim Yong to oversee review of govt rules & processes for businesses: PM Wong

To create a more business-friendly environment in S'pore.

August 18, 2024, 08:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.