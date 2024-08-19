Man, 25, throws cabinet, potted plants & fans out of Ang Mo Kio HDB flat after arguing with grandma

A 25-year-old man apparently threw household appliances out of the corridor outside his Ang Mo Kio flat after arguing with his grandmother.

A shoe cabinet was even reportedly thrown down when the police arrived to assist with the dispute, alarming the officers.

The police told Mothership that they were alerted to a case of rash act at Block 110 Ang Mo Kio Avenue at about 5:35pm on Aug. 16.

A 25-year-old man is assisting with investigations, the police added.

Video showed a man throwing items from the second floor

A woman told Shin Min Daily News that her husband heard someone shouting, as well as a loud noise in the neighbourhood.

When he looked over, he saw a man throwing items down from the HDB block opposite.

In a video provided by the reader, a man could be seen throwing what appeared to be a shoe cabinet over the block's second floor ledge.

Two fans laid on the ground below.

When the Shin Min reporter arrived at the scene, the man was gone and the area was cordoned off by the police.

Three fans, a vacuum cleaner, potted plants, and water bottles were some of the items observed to have been thrown down.

The man's father was later seen collecting items from the debris as other workers cleaned up the area.

A neighbour, Wang, 64, told reporters that she heard the man arguing with his grandmother before he started throwing items down the block.

Man was well-behaved when he was young

The man's grandmother told Shin Min her grandchild was well-behaved when he was younger, and she did not know why his temperament changed.

The grandmother came to Singapore two months ago to visit her daughter's family.

The father said his son was diagnosed with autism when he was two.

After graduating from the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), he mostly stayed home.

The father acknowledged that while his son had difficulties managing his emotions, this was the first time he threw things.

"When he gets angry, he would hit the door,' the father said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News.