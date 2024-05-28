Back

Vehicle entry permit required for foreign cars entering JB from S'pore from Oct. 1, 2024

Scheme restarted again.

Belmont Lay | May 28, 2024, 01:18 PM

All foreign-registered vehicles entering Malaysia from Singapore by land via the Causeway and Second Link will need a Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) from Oct. 1, 2024.

The news was reported by Malaysia's The Star.

The VEP, renewable every five years, was initially announced in 2017.

Motorists can sign up online to register the vehicle, owner and driver details.

Car owners can have a representative register on their behalf.

Registrants will receive a confirmation email once the information is verified.

The confirmation email is to be presented at designated VEP collection counters in Johor Bahru to secure the VEP-RFID tags.

The processing fee of the VEP tag is RM10 (S$2.87).

Malaysia currently charges foreign-registered private cars RM20 each time they enter Malaysia.

Motorcyclists are exempted.

Background

The latest announcement regarding the restarting of the VEP initiative came from Malaysia’s Transport Minister Anthony Loke at a press conference in Putrajaya on May 28.

The scheme will apply to vehicles entering Johor’s checkpoints at the Sultan Iskandar Building and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex.

Previously, in April 2019, the Malaysia government announced that it would enforce mandatory registration for foreign vehicles from Singapore starting from Oct. 1 that year.

But in January 2020, the system was put on hold, as more time was needed to figure out a way for easier installation of the VEP-RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) tag.

The scheme was supposed to account for the number of foreign vehicles entering Malaysia, and to prevent car theft.

Top photo via onemotoring

