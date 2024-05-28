Back

Sentosa bus swerves into opposite road & crashes on Sentosa Gateway bridge, van driver taken to hospital

The traffic incident involved the bus, a car and a van.

Hannah Martens | May 28, 2024, 01:02 PM

WhatsappA Sentosa bus that could not stop in time to avoid the vehicle immediately in front swerved into the opposite road, before crashing into trees and bushes at the roadside.

The incident was captured in a video shared by Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, purportedly occurring on May 25, 2024, at 10:22am on the Sentosa Gateway Bridge.

The speed limit on the bridge is 50km/h, and there is a speed camera on it.

Screenshot via Google Maps

Swerving

According to the dashcam footage of the bus, it was going under the speed limit at around 39km/h to 47km/h.

The van in front of the bus slowed down as there was a queue of cars in front of it.

However, the bus was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting the van.

The bus swerved right and hit a glancing blow on the van in front, before jumping two lanes in the road to the right and crashing into the trees and bushes.

Fortunately, there were no vehicles in the opposite road to impede the bus at that moment.

The windscreen of the bus suffered cracks from the impact of the accident.

GIF made from Facebook video

In another Facebook post, a passerby captured the aftermath of the accident.

The van in front of the bus, following the collision, appeared to have swerved left and crashed into the barrier on the left side.

Another car in front suffered damage to its rear.

Screenshot via Facebook

Screenshot via Facebook

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force was alerted to an incident involving a car, a van and a bus along Sentosa Gateway on May 25 at 10:25am.

A 33-year-old male van driver was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Mothership has reached out to Sentosa for comments.

Top photos via Kaki's Club/Facebook & SG Road Vigilante/Facebook

