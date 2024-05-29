Back

Myna in S'pore spotted cooling off in front of air-cooler on scorching day

A myna's cool solution on a hot day.

Yap Yee Hui | May 29, 2024, 06:09 PM

Singapore's hot weather is unbearable— even for mynas.

On May 28, 2024, Facebook user Matthew Lim shared his encounter of a clever myna beating the heat using an ingenious strategy.

Beating the heat

In a video that Lim shared on Nature Society Singapore, a public Facebook group dedicated to local wildlife sightings, a myna perched itself on the edge of a chair before an air-cooler on a warm sunny day.

Its feathers were seen dancing in the breeze while three other fellow mynas stood atop the cooling machine.

Photo by Matthew Lim/Facebook.

Video from Matthew Lim/Facebook

Lim remarked "this is how some of our wildlife will adapt to a warmer climate".

While we enjoy the luxury of air-conditioners at home or in shopping malls, our myna friends are looking for innovative ways to cool themselves outdoors too.

More about the Javan myna

With a glossy black body and striking orange eyes, bill and feet, the Javan myna is one of Singapore's most commonly spotted birds.

Being a highly intelligent species, the Javan myna is known to adapt well to the urban environment.

They have adapted so well that this introduced species has outcompeted the Common mynas which are the native residents to Singapore.

Their unexpectedly sociable and playful personality has also sparked the awe of local residents on many occasions.

While commonly spotted in Singapore, the Javan myna is actually a globally threatened species as a result of bird trade.

Top photo from Matthew Lim/Facebook

