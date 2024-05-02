Back

2nd worker, M'sian, 24, dies in ICU following Choa Chu Kang Waterworks work place mishap

The third worker is out of ICU.

Belmont Lay | May 29, 2024, 05:58 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

One of the two workers in intensive care after collapsing at Choa Chu Kang Waterworks following a workplace mishap on May 23 has passed away.

A national water agency PUB spokesperson provided an update about the passing of a second worker as a result of the incident that took the life of another worker earlier.

The second deceased, a 24-year-old Malaysian, was working for PUB’s contractor, Stargroup Est.

He and two other workers were found to have collapsed due to the inhalation of hydrogen sulphide gas while draining sludge from one of the plant’s pulsator tanks, as part of tank cleaning work.

Upon discovery, they were immediately conveyed to the hospital.

The Malaysian worker was warded in the intensive care unit (ICU) and received all necessary medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries at around 10pm on May 28.

In its statement, PUB express its "deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the worker".

"Together with our contractor, we are doing everything possible to support his family during this difficult period," it added.

Third worker in stable condition

The remaining worker, a 39-year-old Malaysian, has been moved out of the ICU of Ng Teng Fong General Hospital on May 28.

His condition is currently stable.

PUB is cooperating fully with the Ministry of Manpower on its investigation and is conducting a safety investigation of its own.

"We would like to seek the public’s understanding that we are unable to provide further information on the incident at this juncture," PUB added.

PUB has called for a safety timeout and has been reviewing its safety protocols, especially those pertaining to working in confined spaces where there is the risk of exposure to toxic gases and chemicals.

The national water agency said it has been reinforcing the importance of following procedures to ensure the safety of our employees and contractor workers.

PUB has been progressively lifting the safety timeout at worksites and plants where it is satisfied that the necessary and appropriate measures are in place.

Top photo via siww.com.sg

In-N-Out Burger pop-up at Columbus Coffee Co. on May 31, 10am-4pm

Get ready for long queues.

May 29, 2024, 06:50 PM

Man, 39, pays girl, 15, for sex, claims to be depressed due to wife's cancer, appeals 10 months' jail sentence

He said he resorted to paid sex services as their sex life had been affected.

May 29, 2024, 06:40 PM

Myna in S'pore spotted cooling off in front of air-cooler on scorching day

A myna's cool solution on a hot day.

May 29, 2024, 06:09 PM

Chinese man in M'sia adopts & raises 3 Malay boys like his own sons by himself

:')

May 29, 2024, 05:21 PM

Model P5-6 composition from 2008 describing murder & suicide draws concern, publisher apologises for 'any distress'

The publisher said it no longer sold the book, since over 10 years ago.

May 29, 2024, 04:39 PM

SQ321's 54.3m drop in 4.6 seconds likely caused passengers' injuries: Investigation

Passengers that didn't have their seatbelt on were airborne for the duration.

May 29, 2024, 04:24 PM

Man screams at SBS Transit bus captain, another man steps in to tell him to calm down

The passenger claimed the bus driver owed him an apology.

May 29, 2024, 04:09 PM

Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra to be indicted on royal defamation charge

Prosecutors ordered Thaksin to appear before the court on Jun. 18, 2024. 

May 29, 2024, 03:56 PM

Man, 40, fined S$5,000 for setting off 25 fireworks in front of Yishun HDB block

He wanted to celebrate Hari Raya Puasa.

May 29, 2024, 03:49 PM

Road closures near Shangri-La & National Gallery for Shangri-La Dialogue from May 31-Jun. 2

There will also be traffic delays and restricted parking around the area.

May 29, 2024, 03:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.