2nd worker, M'sian, 24, dies in ICU following Choa Chu Kang Waterworks work place mishap

One of the two workers in intensive care after collapsing at Choa Chu Kang Waterworks following a workplace mishap on May 23 has passed away.

A national water agency PUB spokesperson provided an update about the passing of a second worker as a result of the incident that took the life of another worker earlier.

The second deceased, a 24-year-old Malaysian, was working for PUB’s contractor, Stargroup Est.

He and two other workers were found to have collapsed due to the inhalation of hydrogen sulphide gas while draining sludge from one of the plant’s pulsator tanks, as part of tank cleaning work.

Upon discovery, they were immediately conveyed to the hospital.

The Malaysian worker was warded in the intensive care unit (ICU) and received all necessary medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries at around 10pm on May 28.

In its statement, PUB express its "deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the worker".

"Together with our contractor, we are doing everything possible to support his family during this difficult period," it added.

Third worker in stable condition

The remaining worker, a 39-year-old Malaysian, has been moved out of the ICU of Ng Teng Fong General Hospital on May 28.

His condition is currently stable.

PUB is cooperating fully with the Ministry of Manpower on its investigation and is conducting a safety investigation of its own.

"We would like to seek the public’s understanding that we are unable to provide further information on the incident at this juncture," PUB added.

PUB has called for a safety timeout and has been reviewing its safety protocols, especially those pertaining to working in confined spaces where there is the risk of exposure to toxic gases and chemicals.

The national water agency said it has been reinforcing the importance of following procedures to ensure the safety of our employees and contractor workers.

PUB has been progressively lifting the safety timeout at worksites and plants where it is satisfied that the necessary and appropriate measures are in place.

