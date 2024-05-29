Road closures near Shangri-La & National Gallery for Shangri-La Dialogue from May 31-Jun. 2

The 27th Shangri-La Dialogue will be held in Singapore from May 31, 2024 to Jun. 2, 2024 at Shangri-La Singapore, with a reception and dinner held on Jun. 1 2024 at the National Gallery Singapore.

As a result, there will be security checks on vehicles by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in the vicinity of Shangri-La Singapore and National Gallery Singapore from May 30 to Jun. 2, according to a media release by SPF.

There will also be road and lane closures on Jun. 1 to Jun. 2 near National Gallery Singapore.

Road closures on Jun. 1 and Jun. 2

Here are the roads and lanes closed to vehicular traffic that you need to take note of:

From 12:00am on Jun. 1 to 6:00am on Jun. 2

Left two lanes of High Street (between lamp post 4 and North Bridge Road)

Parliament Place

St Andrew’s Road (between Parliament Place and Coleman Street)

Connaught Drive

Coleman Street (between Supreme Cout Lane and St Andrew’ Road)

The extreme right lane of Supreme Court Lane

From 6:30pm to 11:00pm on Jun. 1

The extreme left lane of Supreme Court Lane

Coleman Street (between North Bridge Road and Supreme Court Lane)

From 6:30pm to 8:30pm on Jun. 1

The extreme left lane of North Bridge Road (between lamp post 69 and Coleman Street)

The extreme left lane of North Bridge Road (between lamp post 80 and Parliament Place)

From 8:30pm to 11:00pm on Jun. 1

The extreme left lane of North Bridge Road (between Parliament Place and lamp post 83)

Here is a diagram of the road closures:

Restricted parking at National Gallery Singapore

Parking will not be permitted at National Gallery Singapore from 12:00am on Jun. 1 to 12:00am on Jun. 2.

Parliament House’s public carpark and The Adelphi’s carpark will be accessible to the public from 9:00am to 6:30pm on Jun. 1. However, from 6:30pm to 11pm, vehicles will not be allowed to exit or enter these car parks.

Traffic delays around North Bridge Road and High Street

Traffic delays are also expected along North Bridge Road and High Street during the event period. SPF advises motorists to avoid these roads and urges the public travelling to affected areas to use public transport instead.

SPF also advises motorists proceeding to Beach Road or Nicoll Highway via High Street, Parliament Place and St. Andrew's Road to use Hill Street instead, followed by Middle Road or Upper Pickering Street towards Collyer Quay.

Avoid roads around Shangri-La Singapore

Motorists are also advised to avoid the roads around Shangri-La Singapore, including Orange Grove Road and Anderson Road, from May 31 to Jun. 2.

SPF recommends using Scotts Road instead if proceeding to Stevens Road or Balmoral Road from Tanglin Road, or to Orchard Road from Stevens Road.

The road between Ardmore Park lamp post 8 and Anderson Road will be closed to traffic from 11:00pm on May 30 to 5:00pm on Jun. 2. As a result, drivers headed to Ardmore Park are advised to use Draycott Park or Draycott Drive instead.

There will also be limited parking spaces within Shangri-La Singapore during the event period.

Shangri-La Dialogue

The IISS Shangri-La Dialogue is where ministers from countries meet to engage in bilateral talks and discuss pressing security issues in the region.

This year's dialogue will be chaired by President of the Phillippines Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

China's National Defence Minister, Dong Jun, is also expected to meet United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the event.

Top photo from Shangri-La & Unsplash.