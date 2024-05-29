Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra to be indicted on royal defamation charge

Thailand's Attorney-General will indict former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra on charges of royal defamation and computer crime, Bangkok Post and Reuters reported.

The military, who are seen as royalist, lodged a complaint against the former prime minister for an interview he gave in South Korea in 2015.

Violated Lese Majeste law

In the interview, Thaksin reportedly claimed that privy councillors backed the 2014 coup that toppled the government of his younger sister, former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra.

The police claimed Thaksin's comment violated the Lese Majeste law.

The Lese Majeste law penalises any criticism of the monarchy and carries a maximum of 15 years in prison for each charge. Thailand has one of the strictest Lese Majeste laws in the world.

Thaksin was also accused of threatening national security by feeding sensitive information into a computer system.

The Attorney-General on Wednesday (May 29) said they would indict Thaksin on both charges, as suggested by the police.

Thaksin, 74, was unable to attend a hearing in court immediately on Wednesday (May 29) as he has Covid-19.

The former prime minister requested postponing the hearing for his indictment. Prosecutors ordered Thaksin to appear before the court on Jun. 18, 2024.

Returned to Thailand last year

Thaksin returned to Thailand on Aug. 22 last year after living in exile for 15 years.

He was swiftly arrested and taken to prison upon landing in Thailand, to start serving an eight-year jail term.

However, by that evening, Thaksin was taken to a police hospital after complaints of high blood pressure and chest pains.

On Aug. 31, Thaksin submitted an official request for a royal pardon from the King of Thailand.

A day after, a royal gazette announced that Thaksin's sentence would be commuted to just one year, saying that the former Prime Minster:

"has done good for the country and people, and is loyal to monarchy. He respected the process, admitted his guilt, respected, (and) accepted court verdicts."

High-profile Lese Majeste case

Thaksin is arguably the most high-profile case among more than 270 people who have been charged under the Lese Majeste since 2020.

A Thai politics expert at Naresuan University, Paul Chambers, told Financial Times that Thaksin's return to Thailand was an "indication of a deal" between the Thai establishment and Thaksin.

Coincidentally, the day of Thaksin's return was the same day that current Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, said to be Thaksin's ally, was elected as PM by parliament.

There was speculation that Thaksin would exert some political influence from behind the scenes, increasing the possibility of a confrontation with his rivals in the establishment.

However, Thaksin maintained that he has retired from politics.

