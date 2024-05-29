Back

First look: i Light S'pore 2024 happening from May 31 to Jun. 23

Pretty lights.

Yeo Gi-Anne | May 29, 2024, 02:20 PM

Events

i Light Singapore (iLSG) will run from May 31 to Jun 23, 2024.

The theme for this year's festival is "Cyclical Nature", which draws inspiration from sustainable concepts such as the circular economy and upcycling.

Photo by Livia Soh.

The festival features 17 artworks by 25 artists.

Besides the usual locations where iLSG is held, such as Marina Bay, South Beach and Millenia Walk, it will expand to the Tanjong Pagar area this year.

First look

Here are some installations you can find along Marina Bay:

Dandelion

Photo by Livia Soh.

Kinetic Perspective

Photo by Livia Soh.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Pure Ring

Photo by Livia Soh.

Spin Me a Yarn

Photo by Livia Soh.

Arc Zero: Nimbus

Photo by Livia Soh.

BOB the nice world

Photo by Livia Soh.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Iwagumi Air Scape

Photo by Livia Soh.

Fountain of Happiness

Photo by Livia Soh.

Here are the installations you can find at Tanjong Pagar:

Kickit Team Tennis

Photo by Livia Soh.

BottleBlooms

Photo by Livia Soh.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Hidden Garden

Photo by Livia Soh.

You can sign up for a guided tour around the attractions here.

GastroBeats

GastroBeats is also back at the Bayfront Event Space, with a wide selection of stalls.

Photo by Livia Soh.

i Light Singapore

Locations: Marina Bay, South Beach, Millenia Walk and Tanjong Pagar

When: May 31 to Jun 23, 2024

Opening hours:

  • Sundays to Thursdays: 7:30pm to 11pm

  • Fridays and Saturdays: 7:30pm to 12am

Admission is free.

Top images via Livia Soh. 

