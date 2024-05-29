First look: i Light S'pore 2024 happening from May 31 to Jun. 23

i Light Singapore (iLSG) will run from May 31 to Jun 23, 2024.
The theme for this year's festival is "Cyclical Nature", which draws inspiration from sustainable concepts such as the circular economy and upcycling.
The festival features 17 artworks by 25 artists.
Besides the usual locations where iLSG is held, such as Marina Bay, South Beach and Millenia Walk, it will expand to the Tanjong Pagar area this year.
First look
Here are some installations you can find along Marina Bay:
Dandelion
Kinetic Perspective
Pure Ring
Spin Me a Yarn
Arc Zero: Nimbus
BOB the nice world
Iwagumi Air Scape
Fountain of Happiness
Here are the installations you can find at Tanjong Pagar:
Kickit Team Tennis
BottleBlooms
Hidden Garden
You can sign up for a guided tour around the attractions here.
GastroBeats
GastroBeats is also back at the Bayfront Event Space, with a wide selection of stalls.
i Light Singapore
Locations: Marina Bay, South Beach, Millenia Walk and Tanjong Pagar
When: May 31 to Jun 23, 2024
Opening hours:
- Sundays to Thursdays: 7:30pm to 11pm
- Fridays and Saturdays: 7:30pm to 12am
Admission is free.
Top images via Livia Soh.
