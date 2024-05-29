First look: i Light S'pore 2024 happening from May 31 to Jun. 23

i Light Singapore (iLSG) will run from May 31 to Jun 23, 2024.

The theme for this year's festival is "Cyclical Nature", which draws inspiration from sustainable concepts such as the circular economy and upcycling.

The festival features 17 artworks by 25 artists.

Besides the usual locations where iLSG is held, such as Marina Bay, South Beach and Millenia Walk, it will expand to the Tanjong Pagar area this year.

First look

Here are some installations you can find along Marina Bay:

Dandelion

Kinetic Perspective

Pure Ring

Spin Me a Yarn

Arc Zero: Nimbus

BOB the nice world

Iwagumi Air Scape

Fountain of Happiness

Here are the installations you can find at Tanjong Pagar:

Kickit Team Tennis

BottleBlooms

Hidden Garden

You can sign up for a guided tour around the attractions here.

GastroBeats

GastroBeats is also back at the Bayfront Event Space, with a wide selection of stalls.

i Light Singapore

Locations: Marina Bay, South Beach, Millenia Walk and Tanjong Pagar

When: May 31 to Jun 23, 2024

Opening hours:

Sundays to Thursdays: 7:30pm to 11pm

7:30pm to 11pm Fridays and Saturdays: 7:30pm to 12am

Admission is free.

