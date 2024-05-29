S'pore man, 34, arrested after threatening to plant bomb at DBS headquarters

A 34-year-old man was arrested on May 27 after allegedly making threats to plant a bomb at the DBS Bank headquarters in Singapore.

Police arrested him within four hours of the bank's report, and found the man did not carry out his threat, the police said on May 28.

Allegedly made at least 30 calls to bank

The man made at least 30 calls to the bank on May 27.

A bank representative called for police assistance at about 2:10pm.

In some of the calls, the caller allegedly said he would be planting a bomb within an hour at the DBS Bank’s headquarters.

Officers from the Bedok Police Division identified the man and arrested him within four hours.

Man had no means to carry out threat: Police

Preliminary investigations showed that the man did not have the means to carry out his threat.

No suspicious items were found at the DBS Asia Hub in the Changi Business Park, and DBS Asia Central in Marina Bay Financial Centre.

The man will be charged on May 29 for communicating false information of a harmful thing.

The police issued a reminder that all security threats will be treated seriously.

As such, police will not hesitate to take action against anyone who causes public alarm with false threats.

“Beyond the fear and inconvenience caused to other members of the public, the making of false threats comes at a cost of public resources that have to be deployed to deal with the incident,” the police added in the release.

