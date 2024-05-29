Back

45 reportedly killed, more wounded in Israeli air strike on camp in Rafah, southern Gaza

The strike brought about widespread condemnation.

Sulaiman Daud | May 29, 2024, 12:23 PM

Events

An Israeli air strike on a camp for displaced Palestinians in Rafah, southern Gaza left 45 dead and others wounded, reported the BBC and AP News on May 27, citing figures by the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza and the Palestinian Red Crescent rescue service.

Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it a "tragic mishap", with the strike being condemned internationally.

Israel air strike

Rafah is currently holding hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, many of whom fled there following the Israeli military offensive into Gaza after the Hamas attacks of Oct. 7, 2023.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued a ruling that called on Israel to halt its military offensive in Rafah two days before the air strike.

However, Israel rejected the ruling and said its offensive is in accordance with international law.

According to the BBC and AP News, the air strike followed eight rocket attacks from Rafah on Tel Aviv, Israel's previous capital city, which set off raid sirens but reportedly caused no injuries.

The strike, which occurred in the neighbourhood of Tal al-Sultan, appeared to have caused fires which claimed the lives of the displaced Palestinians seeking shelter in a group of tents near a United Nations (UN) facility.

Women and children were included in the casualties.

Netanyahu: 'Tragic mishap', but will continue military offensive

Following the strike, the Israel Defense Force (IDF) said it had targeted two senior Hamas leaders in the strike.

Israel's military advocate general, who is tasked with ensuring that the military acts in accordance with the law, has ordered an investigation into the incident.

Addressing Israel's parliament, Netanyahu said it was a "tragic mishap" and added that an investigation is ongoing.

The strike resulted in widespread condemnation.

International aid organisation Medicins Sans Frontieres (aka Doctors Without Borders) said it had treated 180 wounded people following the strike, and denounced the "bloody attack".

French President Emmanuel Macron called for an immediate ceasefire and said the operations in Rafah must stop as there are "no safe areas" for Palestinian civilians.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the strike and said the "horror must stop."

However, Netanyahu has vowed to continue the war and not end it before "every goal" has been achieved.

Top image from X/Charles_Lister

