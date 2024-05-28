Balestier Road guardrail shattered, 2 injured, 4 vehicles involved in accident

A car allegedly crashed through a guardrail and into other vehicles on the opposite side of Balestier Road.

A photo of the aftermath of the accident, which occurred on May 28 morning, showed that a black car had apparently crashed into the side of a taxi.

A white car was also seen wedged between the two cars.

An engine of one car was reportedly dislodged and ended up on the road.

A video of the accident showed the extent of the damage.

SPF and SCDF alerted to the accident

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to an accident involving a taxi and three cars along Balestier Road, towards Lavender Street, at about 9:10am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a road traffic accident near the junction of Balestier Road and Martaban road.

A 35-year-old male car driver and a 54-year-old male taxi driver were conveyed conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, the police and SCDF said.

Investigations are ongoing.

Driver of the black car seen being examined by medical staff

An eyewitness told Shin Min Daily News that she heard a loud noise.

The airbags of the black car and taxi were deployed.

She later saw a driver in one of the cars was apparently trapped.

A police officer deployed to the scene asked him to sit put and wait for medical assistance.

The driver of the black car was observed to have been examined by two medical staff.

A man and a woman, believed to be the owners of the black and white cars involved in the accident, refused to be interviewed.

Staff who worked at some stores near the accident site said traffic accidents occurred at that part of the road from time to time.

A previous accident occurred approximately 200m from the latest accident site just five months ago.

