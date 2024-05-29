PM Wong thanks Thai PM for assistance rendered for SQ321 incident

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong called Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on the morning of May 28, 2024, to thank the Thai Government for assisting Singapore Airlines Flight 321 when it was diverted to Bangkok.

Flight SQ321 was hit by heavy turbulence on May 21, leading to several injuries and the death of a 73-year-old British man on board.

The aircraft was carrying a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew. 41 Singaporeans were on board.

The flight had to be diverted to Bangkok and landed at 3:45pm (Singapore time) on May 21.

Assistance from Thai authorities

PM Wong posted about the call on Facebook on May 28.

He thanked the Thai authorities for helping with the evacuation efforts and for providing medical care for the injured.

"We are very grateful for the support," PM Wong said.

Most of the heavily injured passengers who were hospitalised required operations due to brain and spinal cord injuries.

Specialists were deployed from other hospitals in Bangkok to help carry out the procedures.

"Warm and friendly relations" with Thailand

PM Wong also took the opportunity to thank PM Srettha for congratulating him on his new appointment as Prime Minister.

PM Wong mentioned that Singapore and Thailand share "warm and friendly relations" and "extensive economic links".

PM Wong noted that 2025 would mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties with Thailand. He added that he looked forward to "working closely with [PM Srettha] to elevate our bilateral and regional cooperation".

Top photo from Andrew Davis/Z & Betty Chua/Ministry of Communications and Information