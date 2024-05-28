Back

GetGo car with P-plates mounts grass patch in Woodlands, window breaks, side-view mirror on ground

The car was believed to have self-skidded and a 35-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

Belmont Lay | May 28, 2024, 08:09 PM

A GetGo car, with probation plates (P-plate) on the front and back windscreen, was seen on a grass patch in Woodlands.

Photos of the aftermath of the incident at Block 358 Woodlands Avenue 5 were sent to Mothership by a reader on May 27.

They showed the left side-view mirror was dislodged and the front left passenger window was broken.

Debris was also seen strewn on the ground.

GetGo requires users to be 19 years old or older, with at least a year of driving experience.

However, according to the GetGo website, those who are 25 years old or older with a P-Plate license may sign up for a GetGo account without driving experience.

Police response

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said they were alerted to the incident at about 3:35pm.

The car was believed to have self-skidded and a 35-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations, the police added.

GetGo response

In response to queries, GetGo said via a spokesperson: "We are aware of the recent accident involving one of our vehicles near Treehaus Park on May 27."

"First and foremost, we are relieved that no one was injured during the incident. Additionally, the incident did not cause any major damage to the vehicle or property," it added.

GetGo added that it was working closely with the user involved to ensure he receives the necessary assistance.

Collision damage waiver (CDW)

The insurance excess, which is the amount the driver has to pay out of pocket in the event of an accident while using a GetGo car, is between S$3,300 and S$16,500, depending on the cause of the accident, the experience of the driver, and the type of vehicle used.

The insurance excess is halved if the driver opts for collision damage waiver (CDW), which is an additional insurance coverage that reduces the insurance excess in the event of an accident.

GetGo drivers who opt for CDW will be charged an additional 5 per cent of their total booking charge.

Top photos via Mothership reader

