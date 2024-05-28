'Six' the musical making its S'pore premiere in Nov. 2024

Musical fans in Singapore are in for a treat in 2024.

The republic has already played host to "Hamilton", the celebrated sung-and-rapped biographical musical that retells the life story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton.

And in August, the iconic musical "Miss Saigon" is coming to town.

This November, fans can enjoy a third show: "Six", which is a British musical in the style of a pop concert that retells the story of the six wives of Tudor monarch Henry VIII.

Base Entertainment Asia announced the new musical on May 24.

History's about to get overthrown

Henry VIII was King of England from 1509 to 1547, and was known for taking six wives in succession in his lifetime.

The king famously had his marriages with two of his wives annulled and had another two beheaded.

But "Six" is not interested in recounting Henry's story.

Instead, it reimagines the six wives united as a modern-style girl group, taking turns to deliver a song recounting their experiences and suffering at the hands of their infamous mutual ex-husband.

The magazine Smithsonian notes how the show's creators, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, took inspiration from real-world female pop stars when designing each wife's costume and personality.

For example, the character Katherine Howard wears her pink hair in a high ponytail, in a nod to singer Ariana Grande.

A 21st-century celebration of girl power

The 80-minute musical features feminist scenes front and centre, portraying each wife as an independent woman with autonomy, with a story of her own often overlooked by history, or her-story, as the musical's promotional material touts.

Puns abound in the songs' lyrics as well, with the musical describing the way it takes certain creative liberties with history as a "histo-remix".

Marlow and Moss were undergraduate students at Cambridge University when they first wrote "Six" in 2017.

Since then, the show has been wildly successful, performing sold-out shows at London's West End.

It has also racked up a score of accolades - including two Tony Awards, four Drama Desk Awards, and three Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding New Musical

Ticket details

"Six" will be staged at the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands.

General ticket sales will open on June 10, via Marina Bay Sands Ticketing, Sistic, and Klook.

But if you're especially eager to score a ticket, you should register to be on the waitlist via Base Entertainment Asia’s website.

If you do, you will be able to access a presale happening from June 6 to 10, and be eligible for a 10 per cent discount.

UOB card members will also enjoy 10 per cent off public pre-sale tickets.

Top photo by Pamela Raith