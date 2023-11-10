Back

Tech glitches & unconfirmed bookings: Klook's Hamilton pre-sale plagued by trouble

A messy affair.

Brenda Khoo | November 10, 2023, 03:15 PM

A customer who participated in Klook's Nov. 7 pre-sale for tickets to the Broadway musical Hamilton was told that her booking was not confirmed after she paid S$508 for two tickets.

This was on top of other various technical glitches that she and other customers had encountered during the sale.

For instance, different seating categories were not marked out during the booking process, and some customers did not know what category they bought as a result.

Users who voiced their frustration on Klook's Instagram post of the musical also cited other problems such as a link which did not work at the launch of ticket sales.

Told that seats and booking would not be guaranteed after making payment

Speaking to Mothership, the customer, Z, said that when she contacted Klook about the issues she had faced, Klook replied that it would not be able to guarantee her seats for the booking.

Screenshot courtesy of Z

This was then followed by another message from Klook saying that her booking would be cancelled if the booking failed to be confirmed.

Screenshot courtesy of Z.

Asked for a refund

Z added that she decided to ask for a refund from Klook at this point as without seats, she had essentially bought "nothing".

Her order was subsequently cancelled and Klook sent a notice stating that her refund was being processed.

Screenshot courtesy of Z.

However, she received a message from Klook 45 minutes later stating that tickets would be allocated to her shortly.

Screenshot via Z.

She also alleged that Base Entertainment Asia took a long time to get back to her regarding her feedback on the entire experience.

Screenshot courtesy of Z.

"Very annoyed" by the entire experience, Z subsequently received a call from Klook on Nov. 8. The company offered to help with her booking.

Z only received her tickets on Nov. 10.

A spokesperson from Klook told The Straits Times,

"We are aware that some users experienced intermittent difficulties accessing the Hamilton Singapore booking page for around 10 minutes this morning. This was immediately addressed and all ticketing sales for the Hamilton musical in Singapore have been processing smoothly with thousands of tickets already snapped up."

The spokesperson observed a high interest in the event, with thousands of tickets having already been purchased on the platform. He added that fans of the musical still can buy the tickets through the website until they are completely sold out.

Mothership has reached out to Klook and Base Entertainment Asia for more information on the matter.

What's the big deal about Hamilton musical?

The Tony Award-winning production, scheduled to play at the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands from Apr. 19 to May 26, is offering tickets ranging from S$80 to S$280.

Hamilton, a sung-and-rapped-through biographical musical, delves into the life of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, and chronicles his involvement in the American Revolution up to his demise in 1804.

The general sale for the musical begins on Nov. 14 at 10am on the Marina Bay Sands and Sistic websites.

Top image from Wikipedia and Z

