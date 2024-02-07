'Miss Saigon' musical coming to S'pore from Aug. 15, 2024

After a triumphant run at the iconic Sydney Opera House in Australia, "Miss Saigon" is finally making its way back to Singapore after 23 years.

The award-winning musical will grace the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands from Aug. 15 for a limited time.

The story

"Miss Saigon" tells the story of Kim, a young Vietnamese woman orphaned by war and forced to work in a bar where she falls in love with an American G.I. named Chris.

However, they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon, leading Kim on a journey to reunite with Chris, who is unaware he has fathered a son.

Ticket details

The waitlist to be first in line for tickets is open from now until Feb. 18, but public sales will launch on Feb. 23 through Marina Bay Sands Ticketing and Sistic.

More details on ticket prices will be available soon.

The hype surrounding it

"Miss Saigon" is regarded as one of the greatest musicals ever, having won over 70 major theatre awards, including two Olivier Awards, three Tony Awards, and four Drama Desk Awards.

It's also received glowing reviews from publications like The Daily Telegraph, The New Yorker, and The Daily Mail.

Top photos by Daniel Boud.