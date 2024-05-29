You can ride in Hello Kitty cable car cabins from Mount Faber Peak to Sentosa from Jun. 1-Dec. 31, 2024

Hello Kitty cable car cabins will be rolled out for visitors who ride the Mount Faber Line from Mount Faber Peak to Sentosa from Jun. 1 to Dec. 31, 2024.

All cabins on the line, excluding the seven SkyOrb cabins, will be adorned with Hello Kitty designs.

This is to mark the 50th anniversary of Singapore Cable Car (SCC) and Hello Kitty.

SCC turned 50 on Feb. 15, while Hello Kitty will hit the same milestone on Nov. 1.

Visitors at Mount Faber Peak will also be greeted by a 2m-tall Hello Kitty sculpture dressed in a striking gold ensemble to mark the golden jubilee.

The cost of cable car tickets will still be S$35 per adult and S$25 per child for the Cable Car Sky Pass.

The cost includes a round trip on the Mount Faber Line and Sentosa Line.

Besides SCC, other brands like The Singapore Mint, EZ-Link, Universal Studios Singapore, and footwear brand Anothersole, as well as international brands, have special launches featuring Hello Kitty this year.

The Hello Kitty 50th Run Fest 2024 will be held in Sentosa from Jun. 22 to 23.

Sanrio had previously declared that Hello Kitty is not a cat — even though she looks like one with no mouth — but a British schoolgirl named Kitty White.

She first appeared in 1975 on a coin purse in Japan.

All photos via Sentosa Cable Car x Sanrio