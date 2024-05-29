Back

Driver tries to escape police by ramming his way out of traffic in Marsiling, gets caught

Policemen managed to smash the driver's window and stop him from getting away.

Nigel Chua | May 29, 2024, 01:38 AM

The driver of a Mitsubishi Lancer, apparently fleeing police, tried ramming his way out of traffic in Marsiling.

However, a man in a grey top had directed nearby motorists stop their vehicles.

This trapped the Mitsubishi till policemen arrived to smash its driver's seat window and apprehend the driver.

GIF via video by Singapore Road Accident on Facebook.

The incident, which took place on May 28, was captured on video by a dashboard camera and posted online.

Mothership got in touch with the man in grey, who said he worked at A Star Motors Pte Ltd, a local car dealership.

The man said he had been trying to track down the Mitsubishi for weeks, as it was apparently a "clone" of a car he had sold to a female customer, with both cars bearing the same licence plate number.

The customer had been receiving police summons for multiple speeding incidents and driving off from petrol stations without paying, even though the incidents took place while she was overseas and not driving her car.

What happened

The video showed the dark-coloured Mitsubishi at the junction of Admiralty Road and Marsiling Lane.

The car stopped at a red light, along with other vehicles.

A man in a grey top could be seen running on the road, approaching vehicles around the Mitsubishi and gesturing for them to stay in their positions.

The drivers of two trucks appeared to heed the man's instructions, as they remained stationary even after the traffic lights turned green and other vehicles moved off.

The Mitsubishi driver reversed, as it apparently tried to drive through the gap between the two trucks, but the car got stopped by the man in grey.

GIF via video by Singapore Road Accident on Facebook.

After some manoeuvring, the Mitsubishi attempted to ram its way through the gap, but the car failed to push past the trucks.

GIF via video by Singapore Road Accident on Facebook.

Police officers then arrived, and they started trying to break the driver's window.

The Mitsubishi then reversed swiftly and tried to ram its way out of traffic once more, hitting a vehicle in the right-most lane before coming to a stop.

GIF via video by Singapore Road Accident on Facebook.

Police officers then managed to break the driver's window and the man in grey lunged forward to grab the driver.

Another video showed the driver being hauled out of his vehicle and pinned to the ground.

Screenshot via SG Road Vigilante on YouTube.

Car had been tracked for weeks

The man in grey shared that he first encountered the "cloned" car by coincidence around two weeks ago, near his home.

This was after his customer shared with him that she had been receiving numerous summons and getting implicated with police investigations into cases of a car driving off without paying for petrol.

He coincidentally saw the car again on May 28, while on his way home.

He then decided to follow the car, tailing it to various locations in Singapore from Yishun, to Yio Chu Kang, then to Woodlands, and finally to Admiralty Road where the driver was eventually caught.

Asked if he feared for his safety at any point during the chase, the man simply said:

"I just wanted him to stop as the police was just behind. Didn't expect things to get so messy."

Mothership has reached out to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) for more information.

Top photo via SG Road Vigilante on YouTube

