Havelock Road road rage: Man 62, arrested for allegedly stabbing other man, 38, with screwdriver

A 38-year-old man in a motorcycle helmet and a weapon-wielding 62-year-old man were filmed fighting near Block 54 Havelock Road on May 28, 2024.

From the video of the incident was uploaded to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page on May 28, it was not apparent what the weapon was.

Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed with Mothership that the 62-year-old man attacked the motorcycle helmet man with a screwdriver.

Both of them were arrested for affray, and the 62-year-old man was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon.

According to SPF, both men sustained minor injuries but refused conveyance to a hospital.

Attacking with a screwdriver

A 62-year-old man in a white shirt can be seen running across the road to the pavement to lunge at the motorcyclist with a screwdriver in his right hand, while a woman stands by the car. The car's boot appears to be open, too.

The man then seems to nearly trip and fall.

The 62-year-old man is then sent spinning back towards the road by the motorcyclist as the woman approaches from behind. The motorcyclist can be seen recording the altercation on his phone.

The man in the white shirt can be seen going in for another stab as the motorcyclist kicks him away.

The man then seems to repeatedly lunge at the motorcyclist, with the last hit appearing to connect.

The video then stops there.

It is not clear what caused the incident in the first place.

SPF told Mothership that police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo from SG Road Vigilante/Facebook.