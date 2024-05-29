All the things I want to do at i12 Katong

A stretch of shophouses with a unique yet inviting charm.

A bustling yet cosy community.

My first impression of Katong was that I felt like I wasn’t even in Singapore.

The area felt like a tranquil neighbourhood with a distinctive allure; a different facet of Singapore that I never truly got to know.

Amidst these shophouses, a tall building stood out.

This tall building is i12 Katong - a seven-storey shopping mall located in the heart of Katong.

Surrounded by lanes of shophouses, the grand facade of the mall was what first caught my attention.

Upon entering it, i12 Katong seemed like a regular mall in Singapore.

Yet as I ventured around, it soon became clear that the mall was not just a regular one that hosted different shops and eateries.

It was also home to various activities that served to build its own congenial community.

For the upcoming June holidays, i12 Katong will be having a series of interesting pop-up activities for visitors to enjoy.

Here’s what you can look forward to.

Festival of F.U.N!

From May 20 to Jun. 30, 2024, i12 Katong will be having a series of fun-filled engagements, offering unlimited excitement and new experiences, better known as the “Festival of F.U.N!”.

Sk8terMania

One of these activities is Sk8terMania, taking place from Jun. 7 to 17.

There will be an indoor roller skating rink set up at the Atrium on those dates.

Everyone aged six and above is welcome at the indoor roller-skating rink, whether you’re a beginner or an expert who can glide around on wheels like a ballerina.

Here are the ticketing details:

Sk8terMania Free-to-Skate tickets for Walk-ins

Standard price ticket (45mins): S$30 per pax, per session

i12 Katong Exclusive (only for those with redemption coupon): S$20 per pax, per session

Special Bundle for Group of 4 pax: S$100 nett

Enjoy a SkaterMania Free-to-Skate promotion if you spend a minimum of S$50.

You can redeem the Free-to-Skate ticket with a combination of three same-day receipts.

The Free-to-Skate ticket can be used between 11am to 8pm daily and comes complete with skating gear.

Skaters can also look forward to special performances by professional skaters from 12:50pm to 1pm - on the weekends

The performance will showcase these professionals dancing to classic slalom performances.

For the adults, here’s a piece of good news.

There will also be adult-only themed skating nights on Jun. 7 to 8 from 8pm to 11:30pm.

During the themed nights, those aged 15 and above can expect to skate to familiar and nostalgic jingles.

Relive your childhood as you skate the night away to pop hits of the past decades.

Some food and beverage outlets will be open till late hours with attractive promotions during the themed nights.

Drivers can also enjoy free parking after 6pm for each theme-night skating ticket purchased.

Here are the themes for the themed nights:

Themed Nights

Friday, Jun. 7: 90s Disco Boogie

Saturday, Jun. 8: Blast from 2000s

Don’t forget to drop by and get your tickets directly at i12 Katong Sk8terMania to be a part of the F.U.N!

KidsFest

From May 27 to Jun. 4, there will be a festival for the young ones to enjoy.

The festival will include workshops conducted by the Singapore Council of Women’s Organisations (SCWO), a pop-up market selling children's apparel, as well as interactive activities.

Children can learn printmaking, fashion design, watercolour, among other things, from the workshops.

Pop-up Market by INVADE

And finally, from Jun. 28 to 30, i12 Katong will be having a Makers’ Market hosted by INVADE.

The pop-up market will feature a mix of crafts and gourmet products for you to explore.

Spend and redeem

During this period (May 20 to Jun. 30), shoppers can redeem attractive vouchers when they support the merchants in i12 Katong.

Here’s a list of what you can redeem:

Spend S$50 Redeem a Free-to-Skate Ticket* (worth S$30) Weekday Specials (Mon-Thu): Additional S$5 F&B Voucher Spend S$100 Redeem a Free-to-Skate Ticket (worth S$30) and S$10 F&B voucher Weekday Specials (Mon to Thu): Additional S$5 F&B Voucher Spend S$200 Redeem a Free-to-Skate Ticket (worth S$30) and S$50 F&B voucher Weekday Specials (Mon to Thu): Additional S$5 F&B Voucher and GV Movie Pass (worth S$11.50)

In conjunction with the opening of TEL Marine Parade Station, shoppers can also redeem 2,500 KLIK points when they spend a minimum of S$50 on a single receipt (S$100 at CS Fresh) from Jun. 21 to 30.

Do note that daily redemptions are limited and can be made at i12 Katong concierge at level 3.

Terms and conditions apply for all redemptions.

Rock climb at Climb Central

As someone who has tried rock climbing before, I am not ashamed to say that I did not continue with the sport, because I was afraid of falling.

But the little kids I saw at Climb Central made me look like a wimp.

These kids, who looked like they could barely reach my chest, were climbing the rock climbing walls dauntlessly.

There were coaches watching over these children, while simultaneously teaching them how to rock climb.

Climb Central is a child-friendly rock climbing facility. Children aged 5 to 12 can climb the rock climbing wall with adult supervision.

One adult can supervise a maximum number of two children and adult rock climbing enthusiasts are also welcome here.

Climb Central

Address: i12 Katong, E Coast Rd, #04-01/02 112, Singapore 428802

Opening Hours:

Monday to Friday: 11am to 11pm

Saturday, Sunday and Public Holiday: 9am to 9pm

Mini-Z RC Racing (Pop-up until Jun. 30, 2024)

When I was younger, I remember watching a popular RC (Radio Controlled) Racing anime on TV.

I also remember my classmates going crazy buying up RC Cars, even competing with one another during our break.

So it was a trip back down memory lane when I found out there was a Mini-Z RC Racing circuit in i12 Katong.

Watching the cars zoom about took me back to my childhood of watching my classmates reach dizzying speeds with their RC Cars before it was time to get back to class.

There’s just something about RC racing that gets your adrenaline pumping.

And besides, it’s a good activity to train your hand-eye coordination.

If you’re an RC enthusiast, or someone who would enjoy watching races on the sidelines, check out this pop-up and relive your Speed Racer dreams.

5RC By SIMFAI Solutions

Address: i12 Katong, E Coast Rd, Pop Palette #02-19, 112, Singapore 428802

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday, 11am to 9pm (Pop-up until 30 Jun. 2024)

Golden Village

Of course, you can’t give Golden Village a miss.

Golden Village Katong is home to a total of eight movie screens, featuring both Digital 2D, 3D, and Gold Class options.

There are Gold Class dining as well with attractive menu, where patrons can dine at the restaurant without a movie ticket.

Bistro Bytes

After an exciting and extensive itinerary, It’s time to get your fill.

If you can’t decide what to eat, why not give Bistro Bytes a try?

Bistro Bytes is an automated locker-style F&B store that allows you to mix and match orders from 16 different eateries.

You can place an order either from the kiosk or through the KLIK by Keppel mobile application.

Once the food is done, it can either be collected at the automated lockers or be delivered to your doorstep.

There is currently an in-app KLIK promo for shoppers to enjoy.

From Jun. 1 to Aug. 31, customers can enjoy 50 per cent off with no minimum spend for Bistro Bytes (capped at S$5).

Simply use the promo code: bb50

Terms and conditions apply. Promotions are limited to the first 2,000 redemptions and one redemption per customer.

Bistro Bytes

Address: 112 E Coast Rd, #02-12/14 i12 Katong, Singapore 428802

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday, 10am to 9pm

All the things i-1-2 do at i12 Katong

Home to so many different activities, there is certainly something for one to do at i12 Katong.

And with the upcoming school holidays, there are more reasons for you to visit the mall.

So during your next free time, why not give the mall a visit?

i-1-2, and I know you want too.

