Car & motorcycle collide in Jurong West: Driver, 66, rider & pillion, both 36, taken to hospital

A car and a motorcycle collided in Jurong West on May 28 night.
The incident took place at the junction of Jurong West Street 71 and Jurong West Avenue 5.
A male motorcyclist and his female pillion rider, both 36 years old, as well as a 66-year-old male car driver, were taken conscious to a hospital, the police said.
A video of the incident showed the car making a right turn and colliding with the motorcyclist and the pillion, who were thrown off their vehicle.
The police said they were alerted to the accident at about 10:30pm.
The driver is assisting with investigations.
Top photo via Traffics accident.SG
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.