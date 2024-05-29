Back

Car & motorcycle collide in Jurong West: Driver, 66, rider & pillion, both 36, taken to hospital

The car was turning right.

Belmont Lay | May 29, 2024, 03:45 PM

A car and a motorcycle collided in Jurong West on May 28 night.

The incident took place at the junction of Jurong West Street 71 and Jurong West Avenue 5.

A male motorcyclist and his female pillion rider, both 36 years old, as well as a 66-year-old male car driver, were taken conscious to a hospital, the police said.

A video of the incident showed the car making a right turn and colliding with the motorcyclist and the pillion, who were thrown off their vehicle.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at about 10:30pm.

The driver is assisting with investigations.

