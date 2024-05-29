Graduated students in S'pore can still enjoy concessionary fares during transition period: Transport Minister

Good news, graduating students.

The public transport concessionary fares that they are entitled to while schooling to defray travel costs could soon be extended to after they have graduated during a transition period.

This was announced by Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat on May 28 in a social media post about listening to public feedback to improve Singapore's public transport system.

Two changes are afoot, one that is still being finalised, while another has been approved.

Extending of concessionary fares

Chee wrote that the mother of a secondary school student, who is progressing to polytechnic, contacted him to ask if the transport ministry could review rules to extend the student concessionary fares.

"Over the years, we have received similar feedback from other parents and students," Chee added.

Such a change, he said, would benefit secondary school students going to polytechnic or ITE (Institute of Technical Education), as well as ITE students going to polytechnics.

He said: "I have asked the Public Transport Council to look into extending the concession period for graduating students as part of this year’s Fare Review Exercise, and I am glad that the PTC has agreed to consider."

"We are also open to including graduating students who are joining the workforce, as the transition can provide them with some temporary support before they start work," he added.

At the moment, students are no longer eligible for concession fares and must pay standard fares as soon as they graduate.

The exact increase in what they pay depends on their route.

According to the fare calculator, the adult fare is approximately double the student fare.

Converting concession card to SimplyGo concession card

While the extension of concessionary fares is still in the works, Chee said students can convert their concession cards to a SimplyGo concession card from early September 2024, if they wish to do so.

"The conversion is optional. Students can choose to remain on the existing card-based ticketing system if they prefer," Chee said.

"More details will be shared with parents and students closer to the implementation date."

Chee added that he has received feedback from parents and students to allow primary, secondary, and junior college, as well as Millennia Institute students to make the conversion for more convenience.

At present, the existing student concession card or School Smart Card has to be present to be topped up.

With the SimplyGo concession card, parents are able to top it up remotely.

