M'sia to trial QR code clearance at Johor checkpoints for M'sians travelling by bus & motorcycle

Malaysians travelling to Singapore by bus or motorcycle through Johor's land checkpoints can begin using QR codes to clear immigration faster, New Straits Times, The Star and Free Malaysia Today reported.

A three-month trial run for the QR code immigration clearance system will begin this Saturday (Jun. 1, 2024).

"Game changer"

The QR code clearance can be used by Malaysians travelling to Singapore by bus at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) building in Johor Bahru and at the Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar (KSAB) connected to the Tuas Second Link, according to CNA.

Meanwhile, Malaysian motorcyclists can use the QR code clearance at the automated MBike Immigration clearance system at KSAB.

Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof said that the implementation of the QR code clearance system will reduce waiting time for BSI bus commuters from 120 to 15 minutes and for KSAB bus commuters from 90 minutes to 15 minutes.

Fadillah was speaking to reporters on May 27, after the Special Committee Meeting to Address Congestion at the Johor Causeway.

The waiting time for BSI motorcyclists will be reduced from 40 minutes to 30 minutes, and for KSAB motorcyclists from 30 minutes to 23 minutes, implying that the QR code clearance can be used by motorcyclists at both BSI and KSAB.

Fadillah's remarks would imply that QR codes can be used for both bus and motorcycle commuters at both checkpoints.

CNA spoke to a Johor immigration department spokesperson, who said there are plans to include Malaysian motorcyclists passing through the BSI checkpoint in the pilot initiative.

Fadillah added that the QR code clearance system will be a "game changer" in tackling congestion at both land checkpoints.

To eventually expand to Singaporeans

Instead of using their passports, Malaysian travellers may use QR codes generated from either MySejahtera, MyTrip, or MyDigital ID mobile applications for immigration clearance.

After the three-month trial run, the QR code clearance system will be expanded to private vehicle users, and eventually to Singaporeans and other nationalities.

Fadillah said the government has also agreed to form a technical committee to optimise bus operations and decrease waiting times at BSI and KSAB.

He stressed the importance of streamlining bus movements at both checkpoints to address congestion at both land checkpoints.

Top image via Woodlands Checkpoint Human Traffic/Facebook.