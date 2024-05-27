Ballot for tickets to Pope Francis' mass in S'pore begin from Jun. 24 to Jul. 31

Ballots for tickets to Pope Francis' mass in Singapore will open from Jun. 24 to Jul. 31, 2024.

According to the official website for Pope Francis' visit to Singapore, those living in Singapore can register their interest in balloting for a ticket through their myCatholicSG account.

Catholic News Singapore reported that more than 40,000 tickets have been set aside for those residing in Singapore.

Pope Francis will visit Singapore from Sep. 11 to 13. The Papal Mass will be celebrated on Sep. 12.

The venue for the mass has not been disclosed yet due to security concerns, said Catholic News.

Infants below the age of two, as of Jan. 1, 2024, do not need tickets.

Children aged two and above, as of Jan. 1, must have their own seats and tickets.

Unsuccessful applicants placed on waitlist

Applicants will be notified about the outcome of their ballot through their myCatholicSG account on Aug. 1.

Only e-tickets will be issued; each ticket is specific to an individual and non-transferable.

E-tickets will be issued to those who were successful in the ballot.

Those who are unsuccessful will be placed on a waiting list.

Successful applicants must accept or decline their e-ticket by Aug. 31, 2024.

Tickets that are declined will be distributed to those on the waiting list.

Instructions on how to accept or decline the e-tickets will be made known at a later date.

Accepted tickets will be issued to successful applicants to myCatholicSG account from Sep. 1 onwards.

Attendees must produce their E-ticket and valid photo identification to check at the Papal Mass venue entrances before admittance.

For overseas Catholics, a limited number of tickets have been set aside for them. Information on how to obtain those tickets will be made available at a later date.

Looking for volunteers

Catholic News Singapore also announced that the organising committee for Pope Francis' visit is recruiting 4,500 volunteers for the papal visit.

The committee are looking for Eucharistic ministers, wardens, altar servers, choir members, security personnel, and photographers.

A recruitment process has been established, and those keen to volunteer can apply through their parishes from May 11 to June 8.

Each parish will have a quota, depending on its population, and hopefuls must indicate the areas where they would like to volunteer.

Volunteers must be prepared to climb stairs, walk, and stand for long periods and should be in good physical health.

Volunteers must meet the criteria for each role, such as age and ministry experience, and possess the relevant skills in their areas of service.

They must also attend all meetings, training, and prayer sessions stipulated by the organisers.

Top photo via Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore/Facebook & Unsplash