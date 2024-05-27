McDonald's Spicy McNuggets & McShaker Fries back on May 30 with 2 new sauces

Spicy eaters rejoice.

After almost one year, McDonald’s Singapore is set to bring back the Spicy Chicken McNuggets for a limited time on its menu on May 30.

According to a Facebook post by McDonald's on May 27, other seasonal items such as the McShaker Fries and the Peach McFizz beverage will also make a comeback.

The McShaker Fries will be available in the "Roasted Sesame and Seaweed" flavour.

The fast-food restaurant will also launch two new dipping sauces: truffle cheese sauce and honey mustard sauce.

Prices for the items have yet to be announced.

All items will be available after breakfast hours at 11am on weekdays and 12pm on weekends for takeaway or dine-in for a limited period only while stocks last.

Top images by McDonald's Singapore/Facebook