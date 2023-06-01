McDonald's S'pore launches honey butter shaker fries, spicy nuggets & cajun sauce

McDonald's has introduced some new items on June 1.

Honey Butter McShaker Fries

The limited-time-only Honey Butter McShaker Fries (from S$1.10 for an upgrade, from S$3.95 a la carte) brings a sweet honey and creamy buttery taste to the McDonald's fries.

It is available with every purchase of an Upsized Extra Value Meal.

Spicy Chicken McNuggets

The Spicy Chicken McNuggets have also returned to the menu for a limited time.

A nine-piece Spicy Chicken McNuggets cost from S$7.90 a la carte and from S$9.50 for a meal.

One can also get the spicy and tangy cajun sauce, which is complimentary with every Chicken McNugget meal.

All items are available after breakfast hours at 11am on weekdays, and 12pm on weekends for takeaway or dine-in at all restaurants, drive-thrus and via McDelivery, GrabFood and foodpanda for a limited period only, while stocks last.

Top image from McDonald's Singapore.