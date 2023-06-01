Back

McDonald's S'pore launches honey butter shaker fries, spicy nuggets & cajun sauce

!!!

Fasiha Nazren | June 01, 2023, 10:46 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

McDonald's has introduced some new items on June 1.

Honey Butter McShaker Fries

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

The limited-time-only Honey Butter McShaker Fries (from S$1.10 for an upgrade, from S$3.95 a la carte) brings a sweet honey and creamy buttery taste to the McDonald's fries.

It is available with every purchase of an Upsized Extra Value Meal.

Spicy Chicken McNuggets

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

The Spicy Chicken McNuggets have also returned to the menu for a limited time.

A nine-piece Spicy Chicken McNuggets cost from S$7.90 a la carte and from S$9.50 for a meal.

One can also get the spicy and tangy cajun sauce, which is complimentary with every Chicken McNugget meal.

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

All items are available after breakfast hours at 11am on weekdays, and 12pm on weekends for takeaway or dine-in at all restaurants, drive-thrus and via McDelivery, GrabFood and foodpanda for a limited period only, while stocks last.

Top image from McDonald's Singapore.

Final 2 suspects in S$39.9 million SkillsFuture scam get over 13 years' jail

The scam involved a total of 11 people.

June 01, 2023, 10:53 AM

PM Lee tests positive for Covid-19 again, says it's a rebound

It happens in five to 10 per cent of cases.

June 01, 2023, 09:29 AM

Principal in China scolds students for performing to ‘Genshin Impact’, says it’s Japanese culture, but it's actually by Chinese developer

The game was developed by a Chinese company.

June 01, 2023, 02:11 AM

Ex-Transport Minister Lui Tuck Yew appointed S'pore's Ambassador to US

Peter Tan Hai Chuan will replace Lui as Ambassador to China.

May 31, 2023, 07:14 PM

Man, 35, drives brother's Mercedes after drinks, speeds & kills Gojek driver, 59, injures 5 others in Tampines

Ng will be sentenced on Jul. 7.

May 31, 2023, 07:14 PM

Wok Hey staff, 27, allegedly stole S$150 from cash register, arrested for criminal breach of trust

Police investigations are ongoing.

May 31, 2023, 06:53 PM

More remember President Halimah's legacy after she announces she's not running for re-election

Thank you for your service, ma'am.

May 31, 2023, 06:50 PM

Jurong Lake Gardens is the best garden in S’pore. The best time to go? June 3 - 4.

Coming from an Eastie.

May 31, 2023, 06:40 PM

Man, 27, arrested for suspected drink driving after BlueSG car crashed into traffic light in Sengkang

Took out a traffic light and divider.

May 31, 2023, 06:30 PM

Republic Poly student started making videos at 10, wants to follow veteran father’s footsteps in media industry

Studying at a polytechnic was a clear-cut pathway for her.

May 31, 2023, 05:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.