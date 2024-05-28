Leong Yeow Chicken Rice closes both stalls in Bugis after 46 years in business

Leong Yeow Chicken Rice has closed down in Singapore.

The last day of operations for both its stalls selling the popular Hainanese chicken rice in Bugis was May 27.

News of the stall’s impending closure was initially put up on Facebook.

A notice by the business, in Chinese, read: "Over the course of almost 50 years of operations, we are grateful for your support and patronage."

Family-run chicken rice business

According to Shin Min Daily News, Leong Yeow Chicken Rice first opened at Queen Street in 1978.

The Waterloo outlet, a four-minute walk away just down the street, was opened in 1979.

Both stalls, run by husband-and-wife team Li Huijin (transliteration) and Sun Chunlan (transliteration), remained at the same locations with their children taking over.

The Queen Street outlet, in Albert Centre Market and Food Centre, was run by the couple's third son and his wife.

The coffee shop stall at Waterloo Centre was overseen by the couple's eldest and youngest sons.

Rent to blame?

Following news that the stalls would close, there was speculation online that rising rent could be the cause.

However, Sun, 85, shut that suggestion down.

"It's not due to the rent," she said.

"Business was good, but to carry on with a business is not easy, and we don't want to do it in an unhappy way."

She revealed that the family's decision to call it quits stemmed from finding out that a new roasted meat stall would be moving into the Waterloo Centre coffee shop.

This will put it in direct competition with Leong Yeow, which sells roast pork and char siew.

Sun explained: "Business should be carried out with harmony. It doesn't matter which party does well, as the other party wouldn't be happy. We don't want such a scenario."

She also explained that the Waterloo Centre outlet's closure affects the Albert Centre outlet in the hawker centre, as the coffee shop stall was used to prepare food for both outlets.

Shin Min reported that the Waterloo Centre coffee shop owner had tried to convince Sun to stay by lowering the rent, but she did not bite.

The shop owner also said the coffee shop had been experiencing poor business in recent times.

Several stalls were seen left vacant when Shin Min paid a visit.

Could still reopen

But there's hope.

Sun said that the closure of the outlets was not the end of the business.

She shared that the family has yet to think about where to reopen, saying:

"We will take a break first, and then we will look for suitable stalls in this area. We will definitely notify everyone if we reopen."

