S'pore goalkeeper Hassan Sunny retiring from international football

Hassan Sunny, the goalkeeper for the Singapore men's national team, has announced his retirement from international matches.

On Aug. 18, Hassan announced his retirement on Instagram, sharing that it was time to step aside and allow younger goalkeepers to take over.

"After 20 years and 115 international caps since my international debut in 2004, it is time to announce my retirement from the international stage," the 40-year-old wrote.

Football career

Hassan described his football journey with the national team as a "rollercoaster ride with many ups and downs", but he cherished every moment.

"It was always an honour to represent my country, and I will miss the team bus rides, overseas travels, packed stadiums, and so much more," he added.

"I have never regarded myself as the best, but I always fought my way up, giving 100% in trainings and matches."

"I will always give my utmost support to the goalkeeping department and the team, and will always be rooting for them."

"I wish the Singapore National Team all the best in the upcoming tournaments and the best of luck in their future endeavors."

Hassan's international football career began on Feb. 18, 2004, when Singapore played against India in the 2006 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

He was part of the Singapore squad that won the AFF Championship during the 2004 and 2007 campaigns and a bronze medal at the South East Asian Games in 2007.

End of an era

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) stated that Hassan's exit "marks the end of an era", but his "legacy will continue to inspire on and off the field".

Speaking to FAS, Hassan noted that "stepping away from the national team is bittersweet, but I'm ready to focus on my club career and continue contributing to football in new ways".

Hassan will continue to play in the Singapore Premier League for Albirex Niigata.

Harris Harun, Hassan's teammate at both club and national levels, said Hassan had been "an incredible asset to the national team".

Harris said: "His leadership and performances have set a high standard for goalkeepers and inspired many young players. His dedication and passion will be remembered for years to come."

Hassan plans to take on coaching roles and focus on his nasi padang store.

“I’m excited about the next chapter of my career and the chance to contribute to the game in different ways,” Hassan said.

“Although I’m stepping away from international football, my passion for the sport remains as strong as ever.”

Nasi padang store in the news

Hassan made the news in June 2024 after his 11 saves at the 2026 World Cup Asian qualifiers against Thailand helped China advance to the next round.

Chinese fans began to idolise the keeper, swarming his family's nasi padang stall and even transferring money to him via the stall's QR code.

When he made a trip to Shanghai over the Hari Raya Haji long weekend, Hassan was warmly welcomed by fans.

Top photos via Hassan Sunny/Instagram