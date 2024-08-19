Man, 30 arrested for allegedly pushing SMRT security officer, 65, causing her to fall & suffer head injuries

The police have arrested a 30-year-old man for his suspected involvement in a case of rash act causing hurt to a security officer.

The police said in a news release that they were alerted to a case of a man who was uncooperative with the security checks at Lorong Chuan MRT station along Serangoon Avenue 3 on Aug. 17 at about 8am.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 65-year-old SMRT security officer, who was conducting security checks at the concourse of Lorong Chuan MRT station, had requested to conduct a check on the man’s backpack.

The man was uncooperative and started to shout at her.

During the dispute, the man allegedly grabbed her arms and pushed her, causing her to fall backwards before walking away towards the train platform.

The security officer suffered head injuries and was conveyed conscious to the hospital, where she was subsequently discharged with five days of medical leave.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on Aug. 18 through extensive ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras.

The man will be charged in court on Aug. 19 with a rash act causing hurt.

The offence carries an imprisonment term of up to one year, a fine or both.

Top photo via Land Transport Authority (LTA) & Google Maps