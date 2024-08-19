Up to 55% off your favourite mooncake brands at Shopee’s Mooncake Fair, available till Sep. 17

Shopee Mooncake Fair is back to satisfy all your Mid-Autumn cravings.

From glitter charcoal durian snowskin mooncakes to more traditional lotus mooncakes, Shopee is a great place to find the perfect mooncake to suit one’s fancy.

Early bird sale ended on Aug. 9, but you can still grab some discounts on the following dates:

Peak Season Sale (Aug. 10 to Sep. 1): 15 per cent off storewide

Last Minute Sale (Sep. 2 to Sep. 17): 10 per cent off storewide

1) Golden Moments Singapore

Did someone say luxurious?

For all the durian lovers, these glittery charcoal mooncakes with luscious Mao Shan Wang Durian purée filling are sure to give all the mooncakes out there a run for their money.

Described as the brand to be “the go-to mooncake for gifting each Mid-Autumn”, the Mao Shan Wang snowskin mooncakes are said to have “captivated the heart of durian lovers year after year”.

The snowskin mooncake comes in a box of four and can be purchased here.

1-for-1 Premium MSW Durian Snowskin Mooncake

Original price: S$257.60

Sale price: S$115 (55 per cent off)

2) Four Seasons Durians

For those who prefer something with a little less glitter, these snowskin mooncakes with rich and creamy Sultan durian puree may be more up your alley.

Their mooncakes are “meticulously handcrafted” and wrapped in a delicate snowskin — a perfect gift to impress those looking for something subtle and sophisticated.

They are also halal-certified and vegetarian-friendly, making them a great gift for sharing.

But of course, who’s stopping you from enjoying the indulgent treat yourself?

One box comes with four pieces and can be purchased here.

1-for-1 Sultan Durian Mooncake

Original price: S$212

Sale price: S$81.33 (62 per cent off)

3) Shangri-La X Shopee

If you’re worried about your sugar intake but still want to nibble on some delicacies this festive season (let’s be real, don’t we all?), you can try the exclusive Shangri-La X Shopee Mooncake boxes.

The reduced-sugar mooncakes can be a perfect gift for your older relatives as you celebrate the festival with your family.

The boxes have four different flavours of mooncakes:

Red Bean Pumpkin Seed with Mung Bean

Reduced Sugar White Lotus Seed Paste with Double Yolk

Reduced Sugar White Lotus Seed Paste with Single Yolk

Reduced Sugar Plain White Lotus Seed Paste

Plus, each mooncake is stamped with a Shopee logo, so you can sing the iconic Shopee tune while presenting this treat to your relatives.

10/10 for performance and entertainment.

The boxes are limited to only 7,000 sets, so hurry and buy your own before it runs out!

They can be purchased here.

Shangri-La X Shopee Four Treasures Mooncake

Original price: S$68

Sale price: S$44.76 (34 per cent off)

4) Fairmont Singapore

For those looking for a bit of a kick, why not try Fairmont Singapore’s Assorted Alcoholic Snowskin Mooncakes? These buzzy mooncakes with a twist are sure to delight your friends and family as you indulge in the different unique flavours.

The mooncakes come in four flavours, two of each:

Whiskey Orange

Champagne Truffle & Chocolate Ganache

Lychee Martini

Grape Soju

The box of eight can be purchased here.

Fairmont Singapore Assorted Mini Snowskin Mooncakes

Original price: S$122

Sale price: S$81 (34 per cent off)

5) ZhenWei

For those who may like their mooncakes with a little more crunch, crispy yam mooncakes may just be what you’re looking for.

The traditional Teochew-style mooncakes are a perfect gift to please your grandparents when visiting their house in this festive period.

The mooncakes are halal-certified and can be purchased in one, two, or four pieces here.

ZhenWei Teochew Crispy Single Yolk Yam Mooncake for four pieces:

Original price: S$66

Sale price: S$48.49 (27 per cent off)

6) Yong Sheng

Yong Sheng mooncake offers a range of flavours to suit any palette and is sure to delight friends and family members alike as unique twists are brought to the traditional treat.

If you’re feeling adventurous this Mid-Autumn Festival, why not try a refreshing Pomelo Mooncake or Pineapple Lava Mooncake? Those with a more savoury palette can take a bite of the bolder-tasting Nyonya Sambal mooncake or Scallop Chicken Floss Mooncake.

Don’t worry if you’d rather have the classics: Yong Sheng also offers flavours such as Single Yolk White Lotus Paste Mooncake, White Lotus Paste Mooncake, and Lotus Paste Mooncake.

You can purchase and check out all the mooncake flavours offered here.

Yong Sheng Mooncake for four pieces:

Original price: S$64

Sale price: S$32.87 (29 per cent off)

7) Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel will also be offering its own assorted baked mooncakes, described as “treasures that are a feast for the senses from the first bite to the final crumb”.

The box has both classics and ones with a modern twist, including:

White Lotus Seed Paste with Single Yolk

White Lotus Seed Paste with Double Yolk

Imperial “Long Jing” Tea with Pecan Nuts

Rose Lotus Paste with Golden Raisins and Macadamia Nuts

You can purchase the mooncakes here.

Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel Assorted Baked Mooncakes for four pieces:

Original price: S$92

Sale price: S$63 (32 per cent off)

8) Gin Thye Official

Mooncakes can also be bought from Gin Thye, which sells homemade Teochew flaky yam mooncakes for four pieces in a box.

The creamy yam, wrapped in pastel pastry skin, are sure to delight those looking for a new look to the traditional Teochew-style mooncakes.

You can purchase the mooncakes here.

Gin Thye Teo Chew Flaky Yam Mooncake:

Original price: S$55

Sale price: S$33.93 (39 per cent off)

More discounts

You can also save with further discounts from the following banks:

DCS Bank

S$7 off after a minimum spend of S$70

S$15 off after a minimum spend of S$100

MariBank

Those with a Mari Savings Account, get to enjoy an additional 0.5 per cent off on your checkouts on top of Mari Savings Account vouchers:

S$10 off after a minimum spend of S$80 (Aug. 19 and 20 only)

S$18 off after a minimum spend of S$150(Aug. 19 and 20 only)

Visa

S$15 off after a minimum spend of S$60

Customers can also look at the Shopee app to find more discounts and vouchers to further liven up this Mid-Autumn Festival.

This sponsored article by Shopee made this writer want to try a bite of every flavour offered.

Cover photo courtesy of Shopee.