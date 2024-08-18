'Many exciting new developments coming up around the entire waterfront': PM Wong

Concluding his National Day Rally Speech on Aug. 18, PM Wong talked about developments along Singapore's southern waterfront.

New recreational, sporting, and lifestyle attractions, as well as waterfront residential precincts, have been and will be progressively introduced around Marina Bay, Marina Channel, and Kallang Basin.

In addition, residents and visitors can enjoy a continuous, accessible 12 km-long waterfront promenade that links the three waterbodies and provides scenic views of the promenade.

PM Wong highlighted that all the developments are major investments and take decades to bear fruit.

"The plans for reclaiming and developing Marina Bay started right after Singapore became independent," he said.

"Likewise starting now, we can lay the foundations for a better Singapore in the decades to come."

Developments in Marina Bay

National Service Square

The new National Service (NS) Square at Marina Bay will host future National Day Parades and New Year's Eve countdowns, as well as public events such as concerts, performances, sporting activities, and competitions.

The square will also include an NS-themed gallery to showcase Singapore's national defence story.

A variety of sporting facilities and dining options will also be situated along a waterfront promenade where the public can enjoy recreational activities.

The square is slated to be completed in 2027.

Bay East Gardens

Across from the familiar Bay South Garden, where the forest and flower domes are located, a new Bay East Garden will be built.

At the heart of the garden will be a Founders' Memorial, offering an integrated gallery and garden experience that commemorates the values and ideals of Singapore’s founding leaders.

The memorial, which is slated to open in 2028, features two two-storey buildings that blend into the landscape. A common basement houses an amphitheatre.

It will also be home to exhibition galleries, a viewing gallery that overlooks the city skyline, multi-purpose rooms for conducting workshops and programmes, and outdoor spaces in the gardens.

Pedestrian bridge

A pedestrian bridge will link the two gardens together.

The public will then be able to walk, jog or cycle along the entire waterfront promenade, from Gardens by the Bay to the Sports Hub.

For scale, the distance of two rounds along the stretch will be equivalent to more than a half-marathon.

New precincts

Nicoll and Kampong Bugis

New residential and recreational areas will be developed in Nicoll and Kampong Bugis, which houses some of Singapore's oldest landmarks.

Located near Lavender, Kallang and Bendemeer, future residents can await a rejuvenated Kallang Riverside Park.

Tanjong Rhu

Public housing will also be built in Tanjong Rhu, an estate that is currently made up of a majority of private housing, so that residents can have access to affordable homes near the city centre.

Tanjong Rhu Riverfront I and II public housing projects were launched in June 2024. Once completed, they will offer assorted amenities for residents to live comfortably.

Marina South and Marina East

More than 10,000 new homes will be built in Marina South and Marina East, forming a car-lite precinct with cycling networks and pedestrian-friendly streets.

The new Marina South precinct will comprise a mix of residential, retail, office, and hotel developments and is envisioned as a new model for sustainable city living.

Marina East will be planned predominantly as a residential precinct offering a mix of housing options. Residents and visitors can access public transport nodes and amenities and facilities ranging from sports and recreation to health care to schools and parks.

Residents will have ample access to transportation via the Gardens by the Bay and Marina South MRT stations along the upcoming Thomson-East Coast line.

120km coastline

Stretching from Marina East to Pasir Panjang Terminal, the Greater Southern Waterfront covers an area roughly six times of Marina Bay along a 30km coastline.

The Greater Southern Waterfront and 'Long Island' in the east will also be connected in the future, forming a continuous 120km coastline of accessible waterfront promenades and parks.

Future developments will take place in phases, starting with new public and private homes at the former Keppel Golf Course, which will offer future residents waterfront living close to nature.

Plans are also in place for the Pasir Panjang Power District to be transformed into a distinctive mixed-use waterfront district

The extension of the Southern coastline will also help protect against rising sea levels through land reclamation.

Given the urgency of protecting the East Coast from sea-level rise, agencies are starting technical studies, including engineering studies and environmental impact assessments, this year.

These are estimated to take five years to complete.

Building a future together

At the end of his speech, PM Wong said,

"My fellow Singaporeans – your dreams inspire my actions. I ask for your support as we embark on this journey. We have much to do, and a full agenda ahead. Let us join our hands and hearts, and chart our new way forward, together."

Top photo via GBB & NHB