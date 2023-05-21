Bidadari estate on track to be completed by 2025, most of flat buyers in Woodleigh District collected keys

The Bidadari Build-to-Order (BTO) flats are on track to be completed by 2025, with more than 70 per cent completed.

6,418 out of the 8,872 flats in the Bidadari estate have been completed since its launch back in November 2015.

The remaining 2,454 flats are on schedule to be completed by 2025.

The Bidadari estate has a total of 12 BTO development across four districts - Alkaff, Bartley Heights, Park Edge and Woodleigh.

Woodleigh District first with all flats completed

The Woodleigh District will be the first district to have all its flats completed.

The district comprises 2,685 flats, including 312 rental units, across three BTO developments.

While all three projects started before 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic delayed its completion.

Between September 2022 and March 2023, all three projects were completed, and as of Apr. 30, 2023, more than 90 per cent of flat buyers in the Woodleigh District have collected the keys to their new flats.

Next to be completed is the Alkaff district

The next district to be completed in Bidadari will be Alkaff District.

It is also the largest district with more than 4,000 units.

Within that district, four out of five BTO projects have been completed so far, and residents have moved into the new flats.

The last BTO project in the Alkaff District, Alkaff Breeze, is on track to be completed by mid-2024.

More projects in the Bartley Heights and Park Edge Districts are expected to be progressively completed by mid-2025.

Overall, HDB aims to complete 20,000 new flats in 2023.

"The Government will continue to launch more flats across various towns to maintain a steady supply of public housing and ensure that flats remain affordable and accessible to Singaporeans," said HDB.

Upcoming new flat launches

In order to meet the high demand, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee shared that 5,500 flats will be launched for the May BTO Exercise on May. 30, 2023.

These are across 5 projects - two in Tengah, one in Serangoon, one in Bedok and one in Kallang/Whampoa.

The project at Kallang/Whampoa, which is under the prime location public housing (PLH) model, will have a wait time of about four years. The other four projects will have a wait time of "three years plus".

"We will continue to make sure that we roll out housing with waiting times that are as close to pre-Covid as possible," Lee assured.

"We will continue to deliver on our commitment to build up to 100,000 flats between 2021 to 2025," he added.

Top photos by Hannah Martens