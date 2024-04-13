Back

Vivian Balakrishnan to visit the Philippines from Apr. 15 to 18, will meet President Marcos Jr

Kicking off the commemoration of 55 years of diplomatic relations.

Keyla Supharta | April 13, 2024, 01:59 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan will visit the Philippines from Apr. 15 to 18, 2024, for a visit that kicks off the commemoration of 55 years of diplomatic relations.

During the visit, Vivian will call on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Vice President and Secretary of Education Sara Duterte, and President of the Senate Juan Miguel Zubiri.

Vivian will also meet Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo, National Security Advisor Eduardo Año, and members of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Visiting New Clark City

During the visit, Vivian will also be heading to New Clark City in the Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone, where he will be briefed on its progress and development.

New Clark City is a planned community that is currently being developed.

It will also be Philippines' first green, smart, and sustainable city.

In September 2022, Singapore and the Philippines signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for collaboration in the development of New Clark City between the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) of the Philippines and EnterpriseSG.

Vivian's visit to Clark will be hosted by the chairman of BCDA, Delfin Lorenzana.

During his four-day visit, Vivian will also be visiting SIA Engineering (Philippines) and Clark International Airport.

Diplomatic relations established since 1969

Diplomatic relations between Singapore and the Philippines were formally established on May 16, 1969.

There have been several high-level exchanges of visits between the two countries in recent years.

This includes a state visit by former President Halimah Yacob in 2019 at the invitation of then Philippines' President Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

In 2023, the Philippines was Singapore's 16th largest trading partner in goods.

In the same year, Singapore was the Philippines' fifth-largest trading partner in the world and the largest in Asean.

During his four-day working visit, Vivian will be accompanied by his wife, Joy Balakrishnan, and MFA officials.

Top image via @VivianBala/X.

Boy climbs into boot of ComfortDelGro taxi at Vivo City, squeezes in with belongings for ride

Erm.

April 13, 2024, 02:30 PM

M'sian man gives family extra green packets for Hari Raya if they lost weight

He had challenged them to lose weight throughout the year.

April 13, 2024, 01:06 PM

Korean convenience store chain Emart24 S'pore investigated over alleged unpaid wages

MOM said it is investigating Emart24 for possible offences under the Employment Act.

April 13, 2024, 11:58 AM

Edwin Tong 'looks forward' to showing Pope Francis S'porean 'hospitality, diversity & harmony'

He is "very happy" that Pope Francis will be visiting this year.

April 13, 2024, 10:57 AM

Man, 35, pays minor, 17, for sex acts, gets extorted S$50,000, reports police about 'scam', gets jail

He claimed he didn't know what he did was illegal.

April 12, 2024, 11:44 PM

Woman, 48, taken to hospital after accident with police car in Tampines, officer, 20, assisting investigations

The accident happened at the junction outside the Courts Megastore.

April 12, 2024, 09:24 PM

Man, 48, hits son, 12, with cooking pot for not bringing home separated wife

He also threatened to kill the boy with a metal baseball bat.

April 12, 2024, 08:24 PM

S'pore man, 61, refuses to hold dog's leash on walks, says he advised it 'not to be aggressive', fined S$3,000

He also walked his dog unleashed on five other occasions despite being served warning letters.

April 12, 2024, 06:52 PM

Xiaohongshu user spots Mark Lee at food court, mistakes him for Wang Lei, gets trolled

Mixed up.

April 12, 2024, 06:30 PM

Pope Francis, 87, confirmed visiting S'pore from Sep. 11-13, 2024

Details of the visit will be released progressively.

April 12, 2024, 06:23 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.