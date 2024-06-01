S'pore police: no foul play suspected in death of Chinese teen, 19, autopsy conducted before her body was cremated

WARNING: This article contains content that some may find mentally distressing. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Singapore police have shared its preliminary investigation findings, including CCTV footage, which showed that there was no foul play in the death of the 19-year-old Chinese teenager, Li Jiaxuan, with her father.

Concurrently, the police also stated an autopsy was conducted on the deceased's body, and they "did not, at any time, suggest to [her] father to expedite" her funeral arrangements, according to a May 31 media release issued by the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

The police's clarification came after the teenager's father, Li Feng, told 8world News that he had reasons to doubt the police investigation findings after they ruled out foul play.

Li Feng believed the possibility of his daughter committing suicide and falling to death was "extremely small" as she was not depressed and did not display any abnormal behaviours.

He also grew suspicious of Jiaxuan's boyfriend after he found out many of her valuables, including electronics and several pieces of jewellery, had gone missing.

Another online media outlet which claimed to have spoken with Li Feng also implied that he was rushed into cremating the deceased before an autopsy could be conducted.

Police briefed Li Feng on preliminary investigation findings

In a media release on May 31, the Singapore Police Force also provided a timeline of the police investigation into the case.

According to the police, Jiaxuan was found lying motionless at the foot of Block 31 Jurong West Street 41 and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic at around 7:45am on May 23.

As her father was overseas, the police contacted him through Jiaxuan's guardian in Singapore and met with Li Feng on May 24 at the mortuary after he arrived in Singapore.

The police then updated Li Feng on the preliminary investigation findings and that they did not suspect foul play. Police told Li Feng they would "thoroughly" investigate the circumstances leading to Jiaxuan's death, and they would report the findings to the Coroner when investigations concluded.

"We also assured him that regular updates would be provided to him during the course of the investigations. He did not raise any issues or complaints," added the police.

Autopsy conducted before Jiaxuan's body cremated

The police said that a post-mortem was conducted by a forensic pathologist from the Health Sciences Authority before Li Feng claimed Jiaxuan's body.

"The father, on his own accord, had arranged to cremate the deceased's body so that he could bring her remains back with him when he flew back to China on May 25," said the police.

Police investigation ongoing for Jiaxuan's 'missing belongings'

On May 30, the police met up with Li Feng again after he returned to Singapore. He was accompanied by his friend.

The police shared with him again the findings of preliminary investigations, which "showed clearly that there was no foul play" and clarified with him that the post-mortem had already been conducted before he claimed Jiaxuan's body for cremation.

"The father acknowledged this clarification without further questions. He did not raise any other concerns," added the police.

As for the claims that some of Jiaxuan's personal belongings could not be located at the time of her demise, the police said investigations are ongoing to ascertain these claims.

Father confirmed Jiaxuan was alone when incident occurred

In a May 31 interview with 8world, Li Feng said after going through footage, including those from CCTV cameras, he could confirm that Jiaxuan left her apartment building, walked into the neighbouring building, and took the elevator to the 17th floor alone at about 4am on May 23.

He also clarified that an autopsy was indeed conducted before he cremated Jiaxuan's body, adding:

"I want to know whether she took any medications and whether she was sexually assaulted. Judging from the way she walked in the footage, she didn't seem to have taken any medications. But the autopsy result has not been released yet."

Li Feng also apologised for stating that Jiaxuan was holding cash in her hand when she was actually holding candy when she was found dead.

"[When I saw my daughter's body at the mortuary], I felt my feet were off the ground, and I couldn't believe this had happened. Throughout the process, I thought the police officer was saying Jiaxuan was holding cash in her hand," he recounted.

Jiaxuan did not suffer from eating disorder or depression

Li Feng also refuted claims made by individuals who identified themselves as Jiaxuan's friends and classmates that Jiaxuan suffered from an eating disorder.

According to Li Feng, Jiaxuan had previously taken weight-loss drugs, and her weight dropped from around 59kg to 40kg in 2022.

She then took a break from school to recuperate, and during this time, she was diagnosed with a bacterial infection, but she has since recovered after receiving treatment.

Jiaxuan also visited a general practitioner regularly after transferring to her new school, and at the beginning of April 2024, her doctor confirmed she did not need to receive further treatment, recounted Li Feng.

He reiterated that Jiaxuan did not suffer from depression, and her school had never recommended her to consult a psychiatrist.

Helplines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

SHECARES@SCWO: Call: 8001-01-4616 | Whatsapp: 65714400 (for targets of online harms)

Top images via 8world News